Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles will hope to defend men and women’s titles in 2022 cricket tournament

James Vince and Dane van Niekerk will once again hope to lead their sides to success at the 2022 The Hundred cricket tournament which begins tomorrow, Wednesday 3 August.

Last year saw the inaugural cricket tournament light up the summer with explosive runs, wickets, and fireworks as Southern Brave won the men’s tournament and the Oval Invincibles won the women’s.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the tournament also showed much more than just the triumphs of Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles: new cricket stars were born and rediscovered.

Liam Livingstone and Tymal Mills were two such stars who were bounced back, enjoying extraordinary success for their respective squads with Livingstone ending the tournament on two hundred more runs than any other batter.

Additionally, Jemimah Rodrigues excelled for the Northern Superchargers and found her place amongst the sport’s emerging talents in the women’s game.

As England’s answer to the Indian Premier League and Australian Big Bash draws closer, here is all you need to know about this year’s The Hundred...

When is The Hundred 2022?

The tournament begins on Wednesday 3 August with a match between 2021 men’s champions Southern Brave against Welsh Fire and will conclude with the final on Saturday 3 September 2022.

The group stage will finish on Wednesday 31 August with the top team going straight into Saturday’s final. There will then be an eliminator between the next two teams which takes place on Friday 2 September 2022.

Tymal Mills for Southern Brave

What are the franchises involved?

There are eight teams involved in The Hundred all sponsored by KP snacks. The teams are: Southern Brave, Oval Invincibles, Welsh Fire, Birmingham Phoenix, Northern Superchargers, London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Trent Rockets.

Where are the matches being played?

The final will be played at Lord’s Cricket ground, London meanwhile the franchises will all have home grounds where they will host many of their matches:

Southern Brave will use the Ageas Bowl in Southampton as their host ground

Oval Invincibles will use the Oval in London

Manchester Originals will use Old Trafford;

Trent Bridge will be the host ground for Trent Rockets

Sophia Gardens in Cardiff will host the Welsh Fires matches

Northern Superchargers will use Headingley in Leeds as their host ground

Birmingham Phoenix’s home ground is Edgbaston

Lord’s will also host London Spirit’s home matches.

How to watch The Hundred 2022

BBC One and BBC iPlayer will show 10 of the matches between the eight franches while Sky Sports will have the action from the remaining matches.

The eliminator and final will be shown by both Sky Sports and BBC.

Subscriptions for Sky Sports start at £46/month while NowTV passes are available for £11.99/day.

How to buy tickets for The Hundred 2022

Tickets for The Hundred finals have sold out according to The Hundred website. There is limited availability however for some of the group stage matches and the Eliminator round.

Go to The Hundred website to find out more.

Viagogo is the site used for the majority of buying and selling resale tickets for The Hundred cricket tournament.

Schedule: