England’s answer to the Indian Premier League and the Australian Big Bash League has returned with cricket stars from around the world all taking part in what is set to be another fiery and dramatic competition.
The Hundred cricket tournament sees eight franchises hit the stage once more with Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles hoping to retain their 2021 trophies in the men and women’s events respectively.
Fans will be mourning the fact that England’s Test captain Ben Stokes has decided to withdraw from the competition in order to focus on his new responsibilities within the red-ball game.
However, other international stars such as West Indies’ Andre Russell and South Africa’s Imran Tahir are sure to light up the pitch.
Not only will it be the fireworks and formidable cricket that can light up the grass, but the Hundred has also now become relatively synonymous with crisp cravings and ridiculous kits.
The eight teams all secured sponsorship from KP Snacks and now turn up in a diverse explosion of colour in the form of their kits with Popchips, Pombears and Hula Hoops all splashed over their front.
Here is a ranking of all eight The Hundred kits according to NationalWorld: