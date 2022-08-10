The Hundred tournament kicked off on Wednesday with an eclectic range of crisps sponsoring the eight city-based franchises

England’s answer to the Indian Premier League and the Australian Big Bash League has returned with cricket stars from around the world all taking part in what is set to be another fiery and dramatic competition.

The Hundred cricket tournament sees eight franchises hit the stage once more with Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles hoping to retain their 2021 trophies in the men and women’s events respectively.

Fans will be mourning the fact that England’s Test captain Ben Stokes has decided to withdraw from the competition in order to focus on his new responsibilities within the red-ball game.

However, other international stars such as West Indies’ Andre Russell and South Africa’s Imran Tahir are sure to light up the pitch.

Not only will it be the fireworks and formidable cricket that can light up the grass, but the Hundred has also now become relatively synonymous with crisp cravings and ridiculous kits.

The eight teams all secured sponsorship from KP Snacks and now turn up in a diverse explosion of colour in the form of their kits with Popchips, Pombears and Hula Hoops all splashed over their front.

Here is a ranking of all eight The Hundred kits according to NationalWorld:

1. 8. Manchester Originals How can you go wrong with a simple black number? Sean Abbott cuts a sophisticated figure in his McCoys sponsored outfit but let’s just hope the update garments can help the Originals progress further than las year.

2. 7. London Spirit A revamped London Spirit comes in as the second best. Another more simple and classier option than what we might see later on. Royal Blue gives an assured look and one of dominance.

3. 6. Northern Superchargers The last of the singular colour options as shown by Roelof van der Merwe. While purple might be a slightly less elegant compared to the black and dark blue we’ve seen, it would still be preferred over the garish yellow, pink and red splurges we are yet to see.

4. 5. Oval Invincibles The first of the mixed outfits but as they clash the least, here is Oval Invincibles coming in at number 5. Tom Curran and Jason Roy cut a fine figure in their relatively unobtrusive mint green kits.