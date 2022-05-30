After two months of fireworks, the IPL draws to a close for another year with new and old stars lighting up the competition.
An explosive final saw Gujarat Titans win the 2022 Indian Premier League title despite it being their inaugural season together as a team.
Hardik Pandya left his childhood team, Mumbai Indians, to head up the new franchise and has led from the front as his team delivered on every occasion.
The Titans faced the Rajasthan Royals, with England’s Jos Buttler who has been on fire at this year’s tournament.
The England wicket-keeper batsman has scored over 200 more runs than the second highest scoring batter, including four hundreds and four fifties.
However, Butter’s power was not enough to help his side over the line.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Buttler kicked things off, making 22 runs and 39 runs respectively but the Titans’ captain was out in full force and took three for 17, minimising the Royals’ chances of scoring big.
RR posted 130 at the end of their 120 balls, but a slow start from the Titans made for an exciting run chase with both sides looking as if they could lift the Trophy.
But the Titans captain would not disappoint with the bat either. He and Shubman Gill put on a stand of over 60 before Gill hit the final six of the tournament to seal his team’s fate.
Let’s take a look at who has made this year’s team of the tournament.