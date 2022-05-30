Jos Buttler wins Player of the Tournament but its Gujarat Titans who lifted the trophy

After two months of fireworks, the IPL draws to a close for another year with new and old stars lighting up the competition.

An explosive final saw Gujarat Titans win the 2022 Indian Premier League title despite it being their inaugural season together as a team.

Hardik Pandya left his childhood team, Mumbai Indians, to head up the new franchise and has led from the front as his team delivered on every occasion.

The Titans faced the Rajasthan Royals, with England’s Jos Buttler who has been on fire at this year’s tournament.

The England wicket-keeper batsman has scored over 200 more runs than the second highest scoring batter, including four hundreds and four fifties.

However, Butter’s power was not enough to help his side over the line.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Buttler kicked things off, making 22 runs and 39 runs respectively but the Titans’ captain was out in full force and took three for 17, minimising the Royals’ chances of scoring big.

RR posted 130 at the end of their 120 balls, but a slow start from the Titans made for an exciting run chase with both sides looking as if they could lift the Trophy.

But the Titans captain would not disappoint with the bat either. He and Shubman Gill put on a stand of over 60 before Gill hit the final six of the tournament to seal his team’s fate.

Let’s take a look at who has made this year’s team of the tournament.

1. 1. Jos Buttler Buttler was by far the highest run scorer of the tournament with a total of 863 runs. With an average of 57.33 and a strike rate of 149.05, the Englishman was unsurprisingly named this year’s Player of the Tournament.

2. 2. KL Rahul Lucknow Super Giants’ KL Rahul was this year’s second highest run scorer. A captain to a newly formed franchise, Rahul led from the front and took his team to the playoff eliminators in their first year, while also scoring over 600 runs in the process.

3. 3. David Warner The Australian may not have been one of the highest scorers in the tournament, but he was definitely one of the most consistent. He secured an overall average of 48.00, one of the highest of 2022 and his top score of 92 not out was one of the finest innings of the tournament this year.

4. 4. Shubman Gill Gill hit 96 off 59 against PBKS, confirming his status as one of the Titans greatest. Scoring nearly 500 runs in total, the 22-year-old was one of the brightest youngsters in the 2022 competition and is only set to improve.