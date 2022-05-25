Gujarat Titans will play in the IPL final in their inaugural tournament as a team

After 73 matches over the course of two months, the 2022 IPL is finally drawing to a close.

Jos Buttler has taken over this year’s Indian Premier League tournament, scoring a total of 718 runs - nearly 200 runs more than the next best.

However even his great skill was not enough to get his team, the Rajasthan Royals, over the line in the eliminator.

The 2022 IPL has seen two new teams appear with both leading the tables heading into the eliminators.

Gujarat Titans have booked their slot in the IPL final despite it only being their first year together as a team.

England batter Jason Roy was set to play for the Titans, captained by India’s Hardik Pandya, but pulled out a month before to prioritise his mental well-being and spending time with his family - who knows what the Titans can achieve next year with ‘hard-hitter Roy’ in their ranks.

In Tuesday’s first of two eliminators, Rajasthan Royals posted a score of 188-6, thanks for a 56-ball 89 from Jos Buttler and 26-ball 47 from Sanju Samson.

However, out came the Titans who seemed unfazed by such a score.

Wriddhiman Saha was out for a duck, but this was of little matter as Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade both posted 35 each before Pandya and David Miller hit 40 and 68 respectively.

Needing 16 off the final over, Miller hit the first three balls for six and secured his side’s victory by seven wickets, also leaping his side into the final.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the IPL 2022 final...

When is the IPL 2022 final?

The final takes place on Sunday 29 May 2022 with the match scheduled to begin at 3pm BST.

Buttler has hit 3 centuries and 4 half centuries at this year’s IPL

Who is playing in the IPL 2022 final?

The Gujarat Titans are the first confirmed team to make it to the final.

The second place will go to either the Lucknow SuperGiants or the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

These two will play in a second eliminator later on today, Wednesday 25 May 2022, at 3pm BST to decide who will face Pandya and his squad.

How to watch the IPL 2022 final?

The IPL is available to watch on Sky Sports Cricket.

All of the live action for the tournament has been available to watch or stream through Sky Sports or on SkyGo.

Subscriptions for Sky Sports start at around £40/month.

Latest odds for IPL 2022 final

