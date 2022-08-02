The 2022 Hundred returns this week with tickets nearly all sold out for the 100 ball cricket tournament

The explosive English cricket tournament is back this summer once again and tickets for The Hundred are on general sale.

The limited-overs tournament took the 2021 summer by storm and will return with the same levels of excitement and anticipation expected.

The Hundred was brought in as a challenge to the Indian Premier League and Australian Big Bash series and may very well quickly become just as popular as these competitions.

It has attracted the biggest names in the sport, although with the excessive commitments on today’s cricket calendar, many stars have been brutally snubbed for fear they won’t be available for enough of the competition.

David Warner and Babar Azam are two such players who have found themselves without a Hundred team due to worries that they would be a waste of (quite a lot) of money as they were unable to commit to the whole tournament.

However, many other England and international stars will feature in the unique cricket exhibition where the women’s matches head up the men’s.

Liam Livingstone stole the show at last year’s tournament, scoring over 100 runs more than the next top scorer while Dane van Niekerk and Jemimah Rodrigues lit up the women’s tournament.

All three will take part once again along with the likes of recently appointed white-ball captain Jos Buttler who shone at this year’s IPL tournament.

Jos Buttler, left, will feature for Manchester Originals in 2022

Jason Roy and Heather Knight are also on the team sheets for their respective sides and fans now only have a few days to snatch up any remaining tickets for the hit cricket tournament.

Here is all you need to know about how to keep up with The Hundred…

When is The Hundred?

The competition will begin on Wednesday 3 August 2022 with current men’s champions Southern Brave taking on Welsh Fire.

The final takes place on Saturday 3 September 2022 and there will be an additional day on Sunday 4 September 2022 in case a match cannot be played beforehand.

The finals will be played at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London while the group stage and eliminators will be played at a range of grounds throughout England including the Ageas Bowl, Kia Oval and Headingley.

How to buy tickets

Tickets are now on General sale and can be bought through The Hundred Website.

There are two main price bands for the tickets - Gold and Silver.

There is also a possibility for hospitality tickets which vary in price depending on the venue.

Gold tickets range from £30 to £40 while silver tickets are closer to the region of £25.

Junior tickets (ages 5-15) cost just £5 while infants (0-5) go free.

Within each section, there is the possibility to have a Family Area and a No Alcohol area.

All information is available on the Hundred Website .

How to watch on TV

BBC Two have the rights for 18 matches of the tournament, including both the women’s and men’s finals while Sky Sports Cricket will show every match of the tournament.