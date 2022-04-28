Jofra Archer remains in rehabiliation after two surgeries on his elbow.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has not played any international cricket since March 2021 due to an elbow injury.

The Barbadian-born fast bowler has had two operations over the past year to correct an ongoing stress fracture in his right elbow and it would appear that the rehabilitation process is far from complete.

It had been hoped back in December, that the 26-year-old would be able to feature in the West Indies test series having missed the disastrous Ashes series, but a second operation was deemed necessary and Archer missed yet another opportunity to return to the sport.

It had then been hoped that Archer would be able to return to cricket during the Indian Premier League after being drafted by the Mumbai Indians, however his new IPL team decided to gamble and play the long game - investing now, with an eye to reaping the benefits when he returns to the tournament in 2023.

What are the latest updates with Archer’s injury?

There have been few updates on the English quick’s current injury status but the news in February suggested that Archer would be rested from the England camp for yet another summer as he prepares to get back into the game through white ball cricket.

The Telegraph reported that the rapid pace bowler will return through the shorter format of the game to ensure that the injury does not repeat itself.

Archer trains with the England camp in West Indies 2022

Archer was seen training with his England squad during their trip to the West Indies in February and March, giving fans hope that his return would be sooner rather than later, but as he has had to endure two surgeries, England will not risk anything for fear of slowing down the process of his recovery once again.

Will Jofra Archer be ready for The Hundred?

The Hundred seems like the perfect opportunity for Archer to make his way back on the scene.

He was recently retained by the Southern Brave - the men’s Champions of 2021 - and will surely hope to use the tournament to build up strength and game time ahead of what is sure to be a busy winter with England.

With a new captain, new coach and new management to impress, Archer will hope that The Hundred provides the perfect stage for his return to a higher profile format of cricket.

When is The Hundred?

The Hundred begins on Wednesday 3 August 2022 and will conclude on Saturday 3 September 2022 with an extra day being allowed in case of any delays.

It is the shortest format of cricket, with 100 balls being used in each innings as opposed to 120 in T20.

Eight city based franchises will fight for the men and women’s trophies, which were won last year by Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles respectively, with cricketers from around the world dazzling fans with their talent.

Rashid Khan, Kieron Pollard, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis and Marcus Stoinis are just some of the international names to feature in the 2022 men’s tournament while Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp are some of the overseas stars to feature in the women’s.