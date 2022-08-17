The bout is being billed as Rage on the Red Sea and takes place this weekend in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, and vacant ‘The Ring’ heavyweight titles will be on the line in Saudi Arabia this weekend at Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua II.

The British fighter is looking to regain the titles he lost in September last year when the Ukrainian handed him just his second ever career defeat.

The last time Joshua had a rematch with a fighter who had bested him he was able to get his revenge and reclaim his titles with a convincing victory, so will be hoping to replicate the achievement once again.

Here is everything you need to know about Anthony Joshua’s career statistics so far:

Joshua is aged 32 and weighed in for the fight at 240lbs (108.9kg), he stands at 6 ft 6 in (198 cm) with a reach of 82 in (208 cm).

Before turning professional in 201 he won a memorable gold medal as part of Team GB at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

His career record stands at 24 wins from 26 fights with two losses and 22 of his victories coming by way of knockout.

The British heavyweight first won the WBC International Heavyweight title in 2014 when he beat Russia’s Denis Bakhtov by TKO at The 02 Arena in London.

He then added the IBF heavyweight title to his collection, which also included the Commonwealth heavyweight title, when he beat American Dillian Whyte at The 02 Arena in 2015.

Joshua retained those titles and picked up the vacant WBA (Super) and IBO heavyweight titles by beating the legendary Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium in 2017 - which brought his record to 19-0.

Title defenses against Carlos Takam, Joseph Parker and Alexander Povetkin followed before he was finally beaten to end his undefeated streak of 22 wins.

The man who finally stopped him was Andy Ruiz Jr, a heavy underdog going into the 2019 fight at New York City’s historic venue Madison Square Garden.

A seventh round knock out saw Joshua drop the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles but it wasn’t long before the Brit avenged the loss.

Ruiz v Joshua II took place less than six months after their first meeting, this time at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia and Joshua reclaimed his belts with a unanimous decision victory.

His next defense was against Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev at the SSE Arena, London in December 2020 to bring his record to 24-1 before he came up against Oleksandr Usyk last year.

What happened at Usyk v Joshua I

Joshua came up against the undefeated Ukrainian heavyweight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London and once again dropped his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles.

The fight went the full 12 rounds and the judges awarded the win to Usyk by unanimous decision.