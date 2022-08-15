Here is everything you need to know about Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Joshua is now not far away from his long-awaited rematch against Oleksandr Usyk.

The Brit has had to wait almost a year to seek revenge after he was beaten on points by the Ukrainian last September.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the second time Joshua has been forced into a rematch in order to regain his belts after suffering a shock defeat to Andy Ruiz in 2019.

The 32-year-old came out successful at the second attempt in Saudi Arabia against Ruiz and will once again return to Asia for this month’s bout.

Losses to Usyk and Ruiz were Joshua’s first of his professional boxing career after previously enjoying 22 consecutive wins in the ring.

Meanwhile, Usyk became two-weigh world champion last year and is yet to taste defeat in his career - with Joshua hoping he can be the first to overcome the southpaw.

Here is everything we know about Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2...

When is Joshua vs Usyk 2?

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk are set to face off in the ring once again on Saturday August 20th 2022 - eleven months after their previous fight.

The boxing match is being held in the indoor arena at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

What time is Joshua vs Usyk 2?

Saudi Arabia is two hours ahead of the UK, meaning fans shouldn’t have to stay up to the early hours of the morning to watch the fight.

The undercard is set to begin from 3pm UK time, while Matchroom have confirmed that the estimated main event start time is a rather precise 10:54pm in the UK - past midnight in Jeddah.

When is the weigh-in?

The weigh-in is set to take place in Jeddah on Friday 19th August - the day before the fight.

The exact time and streaming details are yet to be confirmed.

Last year’s weigh-in saw Joshua weigh 19lbs heavier than Usyk, while there is a possibility that the Brit could be the heavier of the two for this weekend’s fight.

Former world champion Amir Khan has told Seconds Out that Usyk has claimed to have put on an extra 15 kilos since he last fought Joshua.

How to watch Joshua vs Usyk 2 on TV

The fight will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and Ireland this weekend, while it will be broadcast on DAZN elsewhere.

To watch the fight via Sky Sports Box Office, fans will have to fork out a total of £26.95 if you are watching from the UK.

You are also able to live stream the fight through the Sky Sports Box Office app and website, while there will also be repeat showings at 8am and 3pm on Sunday 21st August.

Fight card

• Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 (WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight titles)

• Callum Smith vs Mahieu Bauderlique (light heavyweight)

• Filip Hrgovic vs Zhilei Zhang (heavyweight)

• Badou Jack vs Richard Rivera (cruiserweight)