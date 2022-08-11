A family feud will be rekindled when Chris Eubank Jr takes on Conor Benn

Chris Eubank Jr will go toe-to-toe with Conor Benn in a fight that will see the return of one of the most iconic family rivalries in British boxing history.

It is almost 30 years since their fathers last shared a ring with Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn forming an era defining rivalry in the 1990s.

Eubank Jr, a middleweight throughout his career, will drop to his lowest weight of 156lbs to fight Conor Benn who has fought the majority of his career at welterweight.

With the duo following in the footsteps of their fathers, here is everything you need to know about one of the most exciting fights of 2022.

Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn fought twice in the 1990s. (Getty Images)

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn fight date

Chris Eubank Jr’s huge clash with Conor Benn will take place on Saturday 8 October 2022.

Where will Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn take place?

The fight will take place at London’s O2 Arena in front of a crowd of around 18,000. The main card is set to get underway at 7pm.

How to watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn on TV

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn will be televised exclusively on DAZN PPV. The streaming service costs £7.99 a month and can be purchased through the DAZN Website .

Chris Eubank Jr fight record

Chris Eubank Jr has beaten the likes of James De Gale and Liam Williams (Getty Images)

Chris Eubank Jr turned professional in 2011 at the age of 22 and began his career with 18 consecutive victories in his first three years.

He suffered his first pro defeat in 2014, when he was beaten by split decision in a closely fought contest against Billy Joe Saunders.

Eubank Jr responded from this setback with an impressive victory over Nick Blackwell to gain the British heavyweight title.

Eubank Jr suffered his second career defeat at the hands of an experienced George Groves in 2018 when competing for a world title.

Since that time Eubank Jr, nicknamed ‘Next Gen’, has again responded well and has proven himself against elite opposition with notable victories over the likes of James DeGale, Matt Korobov and most recently Liam Williams.

Going into the fight Eubank Jr has a record of 32 victories and two defeats, with 23 of his victories coming by way of knockout.

Conor Benn fight record

Conor Benn has an unbeaten record since turning professional (Getty Images)

Conor Benn first entered the boxing scene at the age of 19, with an explosive first round victory against Bulgarian Ivailo Boyanov.

Nicknamed ‘The Destroyer’, Benn continued to rise up the ranks in the welterweight division and became WBA champion against Cedrick Peynaud in 2018.

Since then Benn has completed seven successive defences of the title with notable victories against the likes of Chris Van Heerden, Chris Algieri, Adrian Grenados and Samuel Vargas.

The 25 year old enters the fight unbeaten with 21 victories and 14 knockouts from his career so far.

The young fighter is still a rising star in the sport and will face his greatest challenge of his career so far against Eubank Jr.

How to get tickets to Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn

It is yet to be confirmed when tickets for the fight will go on sale. Eubank Jr vs Benn tickets are likely to be available via Ticketmaster, who often have ticket options for the O2 Arena in London.