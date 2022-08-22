Catherine Whitaker is set to Amazon Prime’s tennis coverage at US Open 2022

The fourth and final Grand Slam of 2022 looms with all eyes on the young British sensation Emma Raducanu as she looks to recreate the magic in the Big Apple once more to retain her 2021 title.

Last year, the 19-year-old from Bromley stunned the tennis world by becoming the first ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam, as well as being the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win the US Open.

Her actions instigated a surge in interest in the sport culminating in 36 British players featuring at Wimbledon 2022 with Cameron Norrie reaching the semi-finals, Heather Watson reaching the fourth round and both Katie Boulter and Liam Broady reaching the third round.

Not only will Raducanu be bidding for her second Grand Slam, but Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev will be given the chance to defend his 2021 title.

The US Open have allowed for Russian and Belarusian players to participate in the Grand Slam, contrary to their French and British counterparts.

Daniil Medvedev will return to defend 2021 title

Therefore, the world’s second best male player will be given the chance to compete once again.

As we look ahead to the final Grand Slam of the year, here are all the names who will guide the commentary in New York…

When is the US Open?

The US Open will begin on Monday 29 August 2022 and will conclude with the men and women’s finals on Sunday 11 September 2022.

Qualifying rounds for the Grand Slam commence on Tuesday 23 August 2022.

How to watch the US Open?

Amazon Prime will once again have all the coverage from Flushing Meadows, New York.

The first 30 days of Amazon Prime subscriptions are free, after which it costs £7.99/month.

Who will be presenting the US Open?

Catherine Whitaker will lead the coverage from New York. Whitaker covers much of the tennis on Eurosport, BBC Radio 5 and has been with Amazon Prime since 2018.

Whitaker will also present The Tennis Podcast.

The 36-year-old will be joined in the presenting booth by Marcus Buckland, Daniela Hantuchova, Greg Rusedski, Annabel Croft, Mark Petchey, Tim Henman, Jim Courier, Martina Navratilova and Mary Joe Fernandez.

British tennis player Rusedski was most famous for reaching the US Open final in 1997, where he was beaten by Pat Rafter.

Greg Rusedksi and Daniela Hantuchova

Rusedski also held the world record for the fastest serve in competitive tennis on multiple occasions.

Navratilova is the only former player in the presenting team to have won the US Open. The 18-time Grand Slam winner won the Flushing Meadow slam four times between 1983 and 1987.

Jim Courier is the only singles Grand Slam winner in the mix but despite spending a total of 58 weeks as World Number One and winning four Grand Slam titles, he never won his home tournament.

Who will be competing at the US Open?

Emma Raducanu and Daniil Medvedev will return as the defending champions while Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will both be hoping to secure yet another Grand Slam title to their ever-growing tally.

The full draw will be revealed on Thursday 25 August 2022, and it is expected that the likes of Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Ons Jabeur, Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula will all compete.