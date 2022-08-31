Emma Raducanu is out of the US Open 2022 after losing in the first round to Alize Cornet

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former world and British number one Andy Murray is through to the second round of the US Open after defeating the Argentinian world number 24 Francisco Cerundolo in the opening match.

Murray now joins a strong contingent of UK tennis players fighting in the second round of the final Grand Slam of the year.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2022 has seen a resurgence in British tennis, following the success of Emma Raducanu at the 2021 US Open with a pool of 36 players competing in July’s Wimbledon Championships.

In the fourth and final Slam of the year, a similar group of players have been able to compete at the Flushing Meadows competition in the hope of continuing the British tennis success story.

However, some players fell at the first hurdle, including the 2021 champion Emma Raducanu. The 19-year-old had high hopes of recreating the magic she created last September, but it was not to be as she lost in straight sets to the French world number 40 Alize Cornet.

As the players enter the second round, here are all the British tennis players still left in the competition...

Which British players are out of the US Open?

Emma Raducanu is the biggest British name not to have made it through to the second round of the American Slam.

Raducanu lost 6-3 6-3 to the same player who beat the world number 1 Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon earlier this year.

Raducanu, left, is out of US Open after losing to Alize Cornet, right

The resurgence of blisters on her right-hand may have hindered Raducanu’s ability but this may not be a bad thing as she now has “the target off her back” and can enjoy a “clean slate”

Kyle Edmund was the other British player not to make it through to the second round, after losing to the Norwegian world number seven Casper Ruud.

Edmund was defeated in straight sets 6-3 7-5 6-2 by the French Open 2022 finalist.

Which male British players are still in the US Open?

Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Jack Draper are the male players making up the remaining British contingent in the US Open.

Murray overcame pre-tournament cramps to beat Cerundolo in straight sets. The former world number one now faces the American wildcard Emilio Nava in the next stage.

The British number 1 and world number 9 Cameron Norrie beat the French star Benoit Paire 6-0 7-6(7-1) 6-0 and will now play Portugal’s Joao Sousa in the second round.

20-year-old Jack Draper, who is currently the world number 55, beat Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori in straight sets (6-4 6-3 6-4) and now prepares to play Felix Auger-Aliassime who is seeded sixth at this tournament.

Finally, world number 22 Dan Evans is in the second round of the competition after beating the Czech player Jiri Vesely 6-4 6-1 6-1.

The 32-year-old will now play Australia’s James Duckworth.

Which female players are left in the US Open 2022?

Both Heather Watson and Katie Boulter were defeated in the latter stages of qualifying for the US Open leaving, Harriet Dart as the only British female player left in the competition.

Harriet Dart is in the second round of US Open

The 26-year-old beat Russia’s Daria Kasatkina 7-6 (10-8) 1-6 6-3 in the first round and will now play Hungary’s Dalma Galfi in the second round.

Dart is currently ranked as the world number 88 and has previously reached a Grand Slam third round - a feat achieved at the Wimbledon Championships in 2019.

How to watch the US Open 2022

All of the British players’ matches will be available to watch on Amazon Prime.