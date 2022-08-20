Here’s how UK tennis fans can watch the US Open 2022 on TV and live stream

The eyes of the tennis world will be firmly fixed on New York in the coming weeks as the US Open takes place at the historic Flushing Meadows.

Last year’s tournament threw up more than its fair share of shocks and drama, with Emma Raducanu and Daniil Medvedev both winning their first career majors.

For Raducanu in particular, her success in the Big Apple proved to be a star-making turn, with the emerging talent catapulted from relative unknown to international icon in an instant.

The 2022 Open also promises to be a memorable affair, not least because it is set to be Serena Williams’ last. The 40-year-old effectively announced her retirement recently, writing in an article for Vogue that she plans to “evolve away” to other ventures after the tournament concludes.

But how can viewers in the UK keep up with all the action stateside?

Here’s everything you need to know on how you can watch the US Open 2022 on TV in the UK - and which channel and live stream service you will need - as tennis’ top stars take centre stage in New York.

When is the US Open 2022?

In 2022, the US Open will take place between Monday, August 29th, and ends on Sunday, September 11th.

The tournament is held at Flushing Meadows in New York, and is one of four Grand Slams on the circuit alongside the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon Championships.

How to watch US Open tennis in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch the tournament through Amazon Prime Video here.

New customers can sign up for a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial with no commitment or contract.

Amazon Prime customers can also benefit from its wide choice of TV shows, films, documentaries and live sports screened through the streaming service.

After the completion of the trial, an Amazon Prime Video subscription costs £7.99 per month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items from the Amazon website.

The US Open’s YouTube channel will also be broadcasting extended highlights of matches throughout the tournament.

Can the US Open 2022 be live streamed?

Amazon Prime Video customers have the option of streaming the US Open through the app or watching on the website.

The app is available on most Smart TVs or can be downloaded on digital devices such as smartphones and tablets to watch.

US Open 2022 singles schedule and times

The full schedule for this year’s US Open is as follows:

All times BST (five hours ahead of ET in New York)