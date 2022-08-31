The 18-year old is looking for her first Grand Slam title win at Flushing Meadows having reached the final of the 2022 French Open earlier this year.

The 2022 US Open got underway on Monday 29 August with the best players in the world compete for the last Grand Slam title of the year.

Emma Raducanu also took up much of the pre-tournament stories as she returned as the defending champion but the young Briton was defeated in her opening round by the World number 40 Alize Cornet.

Raducanu had hoped to repeat the success she had enjoyed in 2021 but fell at the first hurdle and now drops to world number 84 in the WTA rankings.

However, there is another youngster in the mix hoping to achieve the impossible.

18-year old Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff is looking to claim her first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows having already reached the final of the French Open earlier this year.

Gauff breezed through her first round and now will face Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the second round of her home Grand Slam.

Here is everything you need to know about who the American teenage star will face in the second round and when and at what time the match will take place:

Who is Coco Gauff playing in US Open second round?

Elena Gabriela Ruse will play Coco Gauff in second round

Coco Gauff’s second round opponent at the 2022 US Open will be Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

Gauff defeated her first round opponent Leolia Jeanjean in two rounds 6-2 6-3 and will now take on the world number 101.

Ruse has so far reached the second round of the Australian Open this year and has one WTA title to her name as well as six ITF.

The pair faced each other in the first round of Wimbledon earlier this year and the American prevailed over the Romanian, winning 2-6 6-3 7-5.

When is Coco Gauff’s US Open second round match?

Gauff will play her second round match on the third day of the 2022 US Open - Wednesday 31 August.

The pair will face off at a scheduled time of 7pm BST in the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Times are subjected to change depending on how long the previous matches take.

Coco Gauff Tournament odds

Coco Gauff’s odds to win the tournament currently stand at 14/1 (courtesey of Sporting Index) while the outright tournament favourite is the world number one Iga Swiatek.

The Polish star is currently 15/4 to win (bet365).

How to watch the 2022 US Open second round

Viewers in the UK can watch the tournament through Amazon Prime Video.

