Wimbledon is coming to an end as the men’s singles final takes place

A spetacular final is taking place on Centre Court at Wimbledon this afternoon.

Nick Kyrgios is taking on defending champion Novak Djokovic at the All England Tennis Club today (10 July).

It is a scorching day as the sun continues to shine amid a heatwave in the UK.

It is Kyrgios’ first Grand Slam tournament final - meanwhile Djokovic is bidding for his seventh title.

He has won the last three editions of Wimbledon in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

But how hot is it down there on Centre Court?

Here is what the forecasters are currently saying:

How hot is it at Wimbledon?

The Met Office has issued an hourly forecast for the All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon today.

It is currently saying that it is 27C at the venue - and it feels like 27C with minimal wind speed.

If the match was to last until around 6pm then temperatures could reach 28C.

However BBC weather currently has the temperature in Wimbledon as 29C and predicts it will stay at that heat until 6pm when it will drop to 28C.

The headsgroundman recorded the temperature at 35C on the court and BBC commentary team said it could rise to 40C.

Novak Djokovic will be aiming for a seventh title at Wimbledon. (Getty Images)

What is the hottest ever day at Wimbledon?

The hottest temperatures ever recorded during a Wimbledon tournament came in 2015.

In that year, the mercury hit 35.7C at the All England Tennis Club on 2 July 2015.

It beat the previous record of 34.6C which was recorded in 1976.

Sky Sports News reported at the time that a ball boy collapsed due to the heat.

It happened during a match between Australian Matthew Ebden and American John Isner on Court 17.

Wimbledon players have missed the worst of the heat in 2022, the Met Office is predicting highs of 31C on Monday (11 July) and 30C on Tuesday (12 July) as a heatwave health warning is issued.

BBC Weather is forecasting temperatures of 31C on Monday and 32C on Tuesday in contrast.

What is a heatwave?

On its website, the Met Office describes it as “an extended period of hot weather relative to the expected conditions of the area at that time of year, which may be accompanied by high humidity”.

The threshold for is met when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.

The threshold varies by UK county.

It has been updated for summer 2022 because “the initial heatwave thresholds were calculated based on the 1981-2010 climatology”.

The revised thresholds will use the 1991-2020 averaging period introduced in January 2022.

When do heatwaves happen?

The Met Office says: “Heatwaves are most common in summer when high pressure develops across an area.

“High pressure systems are slow moving and can persist over an area for a prolonged period of time, such as days or weeks.