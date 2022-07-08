Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina are set to compete for the first major title of their careers at the Wimbledon women’s final 2022

History makers Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina will meet at Centre Court in a match-up of two first-time Grand Slam finalists, marking the first Wimbledon Ladies’ Championship with two first-time finalists playing in the open era.

Jabeur, the No.2 ranked player in the world, is the first African and Arab tennis player to reach a major final. Prior to this tournament, neither woman had advanced past the quarters at a major, but both are just one win away from a Wimbledon title.

Elena Rybakina winning a match point against Simona Halep in their semi-final match.(Getty Images)

When is the Wimbledon women’s final 2022?

The women’s singles final will take place on Saturday 9 July.

What time will the Wimbledon women’s final 2022 start?

The final is expected to start at 2pm (UK time).

How to watch the women’s Wimbledon final 2022

The final for both the men’s and women’s finals will be shown live on BBC One. Coverage for the final will start at 11am. Three decades of presenting has resulted in Sue Barker becoming synonymous with the BBC’s Wimbledon coverage, but this year will be her last covering the grand slam.

Wimbledon has been broadcast across multiple BBC platforms throughout the duration of the tournament.

Viewers will also be able to watch the final on smart TVs, the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and through the app.

Ons Jabeur will compete in her first ever Grand Slam final. (Getty Images)

How to listen to the Wimbledon women’s final 2022

BBC Radio 5 Live offers live commentary for the final from 12pm.

How to watch highlights of the Wimbledon women’s final 2022

Clare Balding will host the daily Today At Wimbledon highlights show from 10.30pm to 11.30pm.

Who will play in the Wimbledon women’s final 2022?

Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina will compete in the first major final of their careers. To get to this point Jabeur and Rybakina had to overcome opponents Tatjana Maria and Simona Halep, respectively, in the semi-finals. Before now, neither woman had gone past the quarter final stage.

Jabuer said: “It’s a dream come true from years and years of work and sacrifice. I’m really happy it’s paying off. I will continue for one match now.

“I’m a proud Tunisian woman standing here today. I know in Tunisia they’re going crazy right now. I just try to inspire as much as I can.”

Looking ahead to the game Rybakina said: “I think it’s going to be a great match. She’s (Jabeur) a really good player. It’s not easy to play against her drop shots. It’s time to enjoy and really have fun on court.”

How to purchase tickets for the Wimbledon 2022 final

Tickets to the Wimbledon final can be purchased through the tennis tournament’s que system .