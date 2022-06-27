Day one of Wimbledon has already seen weather disrupt the court, with heavy showers putting a stop to play

The wait for Wimbledon is over, as tennis fans brace themselves for the most prestigious tournament in the world.

Fans can look forward to see some of the world’s greatest tennis players including Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic.

However, some famous faces are missing the competition including the world number one Roger Federer and number two Daniil Medvedev.

Day one has already seen the weather disrupt the court, with heavy rain bringing play to a halt.

Forecasts for the tournament give a mixed review of sunshine and showers over the next two weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know about what the weather forecast looks like for Wimbledon.

What is the latest Wimbledon 2022 weather forecast?

The weather forecast for Wimbledon is a mixed bag of both sunshine and showers.

Ground staff members cover court 4 as the rain started to fall on the first day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

Rain has already delayed play on the first day of the tournament and it’s looking likely it will do so again.

Met Office spokesman, Marco Petagna, said: “The first half of the week, the impression is a lot of bright dry weather with a small chance of showers coming in.

“It is really the second half of the week that there will be a greater chance of showers breaking out. Temperatures are generally going to be around average so highs of 21C.

He said: “The trend is that things get a bit more settled as we head into July so a better chance of more settled weather developing in that second week and possibly a little bit warmer as well.”

Here is the full weather forecast for Wimbledon from the Met Office and BBC Weather.

Met Office Wimbledon weather forecast:

Monday 27 June: Widely dry and bright to start. A band of showery rain will push east across the region with scattered showers developing ahead of this. Some showers turning heavy and perhaps thundery, before largely dying out during the afternoon. Temperatures average. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Tuesday 28 June: Fine and dry on Tuesday with sunny intervals. Cloud thickening from the west during the afternoon, turning sunshine increasingly hazy. Some patchy light rain possible in western parts late on. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Wednesday 29 June - Friday 1 July: Cloudier Wednesday as a slow-moving band of showery rain pushes east. More unsettled Thursday with showers, perhaps turning heavy and thundery early on. Drier and brighter Friday. Feeling warm.

Saturday 2 July - Monday 11 July: the Met Office predicts settled conditions across the south, with showers at times and occasionally some longer spells of rain.

BBC Weather Wimbledon weather forecast:

Monday 27 June: sunny intervals and a moderate breeze. Maximum temperature 19°C.

Tuesday 28 June: sunny intervals and a moderate breeze. Maximum temperature of 21°C.

Wednesday 29 June: light cloud and a gentle breeze. Maximum temperature of 21°C.

Thursday 30 June: light rain showers and a moderate breeze. Maximum temperature of 19°C.

Friday 1 July: sunny intervals and a moderate breeze. Maximum 21°C.

Saturday 2 July: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze. Maximum 23°C.

Sunday 3 July: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze. Maximum 24°C.

Monday 4 July: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze. Maximum 23°C.

Tuesday 5 July: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze. Maximum 23°C.

Wednesday 6 July: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze. Maximum 23°C.

Thursday 7 July: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze. Maximum 24°C.

Friday 8 July: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze. Maximum 24°C.

Saturday 9 July: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze. Maximum 23°C.

Sunday 10 July: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze. Maximum 24°C.

What is the schedule for Wimbledon?

Wimbledon has a jampacked schedule that will be taking part over two weeks.

People watch a game on court 2 on the first day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

Here is the full schedule for Wimbledon 2022:

Monday 27 June: men’s and ladies’ singles first round

Tuesday 28 June: men’s and ladies’ singles first round

Wednesday 29 June: men’s and ladies’ singles second round

Thursday 30 June: men’s and ladies’ singles second round

Friday 1 July: men’s and ladies’ singles third round

Saturday 2 July: men’s and ladies’ singles third round

Sunday 3 July: men’s and ladies’ singles fourth round

Monday 4 July: men’s and ladies’ singles fourth round

Tuesday 5 July: men’s and ladies’ singles quarter-finals

Wednesday 6 July: men’s and ladies’ singles quarter-finals

Thursday 7 July: ladies’ singles semi-finals

Friday 8 July: men’ singles semi-finals

Saturday 9 July: ladies’ singles final, men’s doubles, final, ladies’ doubles final

Sunday 10 July: men’s singles, mixed doubles finals

Where can you watch Wimbledon?

You will be able to stay up to date with all the coverage on the BBC.

This will be the last year that Wimbledon is presented by Sue Barker, who is retiring after the 2022 tournament.