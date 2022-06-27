The US Open champion returns to the All England Club with a tough fixture to open her 2022 tournament.

Wimbledon 2022 officially gets underway on Monday, June 26 and Emma Raducanu will be the main attraction of the first day of women’s singles action.

The 19-year old will be playing on Centre Court as she gets her tournament underway and looks to improve on her fourth round elimination in 2021.

Raducanu, the reigning US Open champion, is currently ranked 10th in the world and starts off against an experienced opponent in round one.

Here is everything you need to know about when, where and against who she will begin his 2022 Wimbledon women’s singles quest:

When is Emma Raducanu playing?

Emma Raducanu begins her Women’s Singles tournament at Wimbledon 2022 on Centre Court on the opening day of action.

The 19-year old takes to the court on Monday, June 26 at 3:30pm BST.

Who is Emma Raducanu playing?

Raducanu’s opponent will be world number 46 Alison Van Uytvanck.

The Belgian, 28, has won five singles and two doubles WTA Tour titles and three Challenger Tour singles titles in her career.

Van Uytvanck’s best finish at the All England Club came in 2018 when she reached the fourth round and her best ever Grand Slam finish was at the 2015 French Open where she reached the quarter finals.

It will be just the second time the two have played each other with Raducanu winning the previous meeting last year.

Emma Raducanu first round odds

Despite out ranking her opponent by over 30 places, Emma Raducanu starts her first round match as the outsider with the oddsmakers.

Van Uytvanck is the 4/7 favourite to win the match while the Brit starts off at 11/8.

Who will Emma Raducanu face in the second round if she wins?

Raducanu is in the second half of the bracket for the Ladies Singles alongside the likes of world number 2 Anett Kontaveit.

If the US Open champion wins her opening match against Alison Van Uytvanck then she will face either France’s Caroline Garcia or fellow Brit Yuriko Miyazaki.

The four potential third round opponents are Marta Kostyuk, Katie Swan, Misaki Doi or Shuai Zhang.

Should Raducanu make it to the fourth round her most likely opponent would be world number seven Danielle Collins.

Wimbledon 2022 women’s singles outright odds

World number one and French Open champion Iga Swiatek is the pre-tournament favourite to win the Women’s Singles event at Wimbledon 2022.

The Pole is 6/4 to claim victory with Ons Jabeur second favourite at 6/1 and Petra Kvitova third favourite at 10/1 while Cori Gauff is close behind in the current market at 11/1.

Seven time champion Serena Williams can be backed at 20/1 while 2019 winner Simona Halep is 17/1.

Emma Raducanu starts the tournament as a 40/1 outsider while her first round opponent, Alison Van Uytvanck, is a massive long shot at 100/1.