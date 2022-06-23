Novak Djokovic eyes up 22nd Grand Slam as Serena Williams makes return to grass court season

Wimbledon is now only four days away and Novak Djokovic will be monitoring closely to see who he will face in the first round.

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club banned the entry of Russian and Belarussian players from the tournament meaning the number two in the world, Daniil Medvedev will be unable to participate in the event.

One Russian has got around this by changing her nationality to Georgian.

Natela Dzalamidze, the 29-year-old doubles player, recently switched her nationality in order to participate in the historic Grand Slam tournament.

Despite being born in Moscow, her first and second name are both of Georgian origin. This will be the third time the tennis player has competed in SW19.

Serena Williams will also be making a return to the tournament after receiving a wildcard to participate. She had to pull out of the Grand Slam in the first round in 2021 due to an ankle injury, but is now ready to attempt to win her 24th Grand Slam, which would equal Margaret Court’s record tally.

Here is all you need to know about when the draw for Wimbledon will be done...

When is Wimbledon 2022?

The qualifying rounds of the tournament took place from Monday 20 June to Thursday 23 June 2022.

The tournament proper will begin with the first rounds on Monday 27 June and will conclude with the Ladies’ singles final on Saturday 9 July and the Men’s singles final on Sunday 10 July 2022.

Raducanu will be the top seeded Brit at Wimbledon 2022

When is the Wimbledon 2022 draw?

The draw for the singles tournaments will be made on Friday 24 June 2022 at 10am while the doubles tournaments will have their draw on 12pm.

Who will be in the draw for Wimbledon 2022?

Novak Djokovic is the top seed for Wimbledon with Rafael Nadal coming in second. They will be joined by British number one Cameron Norrie and compatriot Dan Evans.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka and Australian fire-cracker Nick Kyrgios are also on the cards along with Denmark’s Casper Ruud and 2021 Wimbledon finalist and 2022 Queen’s Club Champion Matteo Berrettini.

In the Ladies tournament, Iga Swiatek is tipped to win while British fans will hope Emma Raducanu can rise through the rounds.

After Ash Barty’s retirement from tennis earlier this year, the 2021 Wimbledon champion asked if Raducanu could open the tournament on Centre-Court.

However, it’s likely that the 2019 Champion Simona Halep will have the honour after Covid-19 wiped out her opportunity in 2020.

Raducanu will be joined by fellow Brits Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart and Heather Watson while American superstar Serena Williams will also feature in the draw.

Mens top seeds:

Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal

Casper Ruud

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Carlos Alcaraz

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Hubert Hurkacz

Matteo Berrettini

At present, Andy Murray is not seeded in the tournament and has had to overcome recent injury hurdles. He is still hopeful of featuring in the event.

Women’s top seeds:

Iga Swiatek

Anett Kontaveit

Ons Jabeur

Paula Badosa

Maria Sakkari

Karolina Pliskova

Danielle Collines

Jessica Pegula

Garbine Muguruza

Emma Raducanu

Coco Gauff is currently seeded at number 11 while Serena Williams is unseeded in the tournament.

How to watch Wimbledon 2022

BBC has all the coverage for Wimbledon 2022. BBC One and BBC Two will show coverage throughout the day before the highlights show begins on BBC Two at 8.30pm BST every day.