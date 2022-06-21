The Championships begin on Monday 27 June 2022 at the iconic Wimbledon All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

The historic Wimbledon Tennis Championships are now under a week away withthe world’s best tennis players preparing for the grass-court Grand Slam.

Novak Djokovic will return to defend his Men’s singles title while the Ladies’ Singles title will be up for grabs after 2021 Champion Ashleigh Barty retired earlier this year.

Iga Swiatek will be the bookies’ favourite to emerge victorious after her phenomenal success in 2021, but fellow WTA youngsters Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff, as well as 23-Grand Slam winner Serena Williams, will all be desperate to lift the iconic plate.

Williams is just one Grand Slam away from matching Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slams, but as she has not played a professional match in a year, it would be a phenomenal feat for her to bounce back and win her record-equalling Grand Slam.

In the Men’s Singles, Djokovic will face equally fierce competition for the iconic trophy from 22 Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal as well as recent Queen’s Club Champions winner Matteo Berrettini, who also reached the finals of Wimbledon in 2021.

Nadal is on course to complete the Calendar Slam, last achieved in 1969 by Rod Laver, after he won both the Australian Open in January and his 14th French Open title earlier in June.

Matteo Berrettini reached the 2021 Wimbledon final and will be hopeful of winning this year

Nadal and Djokovic’s joint rival Roger Federer will not be in attendance to attempt a ninth Wimbledon title after undergoing surgery on his knee.

However with such talent in the WTA and ATP tournaments, fans will be desperate to follow as much of the action as possible...

When is Wimbledon 2022?

The first round begins on Monday 27 June 2022 and the tournament will then conclude with the Ladies’ Singles final on Saturday 9 July and the Men’s Singles final on Sunday 10 July 2022.

How to buy tickets for Wimbledon 2022

Unlike in normal years, there was no public ballot for Wimbledon 2022. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, guests who were successful in the 2020 Wimbledon Public Ballot and took up their ticket offer have been offered the same day and court for 2022.

For those who wish to return their ballot tickets, they may do so via the Wimbledon website.

Once tickets have been purchased, spectators must then download the myWimbledon app in order to create a profile and show tickets at the event.

Additionally, there is the option to buy on the day tickets.

The Queue and Ticket resale tickets are availble for on-day sales and the website make clear that one pair of tickets will be available for each household.

Go to the Wimbledon website to find out more on tickets and alternative purchase options.

When are the qualifying dates?

The qualifying rounds are currently underway with the first round of matches having started on Monday 20 June 2022.

They will conclude on Thursday 23 June and tickets are available to purchase through the Wimbledon website.

Tickets for qualifying matches cost £10 per person.

How to watch Wimbledon 2022

For those who are unable to source tickets for Wimbledon 2022, theBBC will have all the coverage from SW19.

BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer will show coverage over the two week period including a highlights show at 8.30pm BST on BBC Two every day.