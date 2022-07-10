Tim Henman has been a fixture at Wimbledon for many years

From battling it out on the court to providing expert commentary from the sidelines, Tim Henman has been a fixture of Wimbledon for decades.

The former British number one competed at SW1 throughout the late 90s and early 00s.

He was so popular with fans that the large hill in the grounds of Wimbledon where fans gather to watch the action on a big screen was collequial refered to as ‘Henman Hill’.

But it has been 15 years since his last Wimbledon appearance, on the court at least, and you might be left wondering how far did he actually make it in the tournament.

Here is all you need to know.

Did Tim Henman ever make it to a Wimbledon final?

Throughout his career, Tim Henman competed at 14 editions of The Championship at SW19.

His debut appearance was in 1994 and his final appearance was in 2007.

The furthest he ever made it in the competition was in the semi-finals - in 1998, 1999, 2001 and 2002.

Henman never managed to make it to a Wimbledon final.

Did Henman ever win a Grand Slam?

During his career he had plenty of success, however Henman never managed to win a Grand Slam.

He made it to the fourth round of the Australian open, semi-finals of the French Open, semi-finals of Wimbeldon and semi-final of the U.S. Open.

Henman won the Paris Masters in 2003.

Was he British number one and what was his highest World ranking?

Henman made it to the rank of British number one for the first time in 1996.

He held it between 1999 to 2005, before being overtaken by Andy Murray.

Henman was also world No. 4 three times between July 2002 and October 2004.

How much prize money did Tim Henman win?

During his career, Henman managed to win $11.6M in prize money.

He is one of the most succesful British players in the Open Era.

As well as reaching six major semi-finals - including four at Wimbledon - he also won 15 ATP titles.

Henman won 11 singles titles and four doubles titles during his career.

He also won a silver medal in doubles at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

When did Henman retire?

He turned pro in 1993, having been on the amateur tour in 1992.

His career lasted for well over a decade, before he retired in September 2007.

The last tournaments he played in was the U.S. Open, he also played in Britain’s Davis Cup tie against Croatia in that month.

His final match was on 22 September 2007.

What has Henman done since retirement?

He became part of the BBC’s commentary team for the coverage of Wimbledon in 2008, the first year since his retirement in the autumn of 2007.

Henman has remained a part of the team every year since.

He is among the bookies favourites to replace Sue Barker when she steps down as Wimbledon presenter following this tournament.

In late June he had odds of 6/4, behind Clare Balding who has odds of 11/10.