Sue Barker is stepping down after presenting Wimbledon coverage on the BBC for the last 30 years

This is Sue Barker’s final year presenting the prestigious Wimbledon tennis tournament.

The former tennis star broke the news she would be retiring in June, telling fans “the time is right”.

Wimbledon has returned for 2022, with the competition kicking off on 27 June.

So far rainfall has already disrupted play, with the Met Office predicting sunshine and showers through the next week.

There has already been speculation about who will replace the 66-year-old presenter, with bookies across the UK releasing their latest odds.

Here’s everything you need to know about why Barker is leaving and who is in the running to replace her.

Who is Sue Barker?

As well as a popular presenter, Baker was a successful tennis player in her own right.

Sue Barker interviews Andy Murray after he wins the Men’s Singles Final at Wimbledon 2016 (Pic: Getty Images)

She won her first Grand Slam in 1976 at the French Open, aged 20-years-old and was ranked number three in the world.

Barker retired from the sport in the 1980s and went into broadcasting, first working for an Australian sports channel and Sky before making the move to BBC.

She has been the longstanding face of sport in the UK, presenting Wimbledon, a Question of Sport and the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year, which she has also retired from.

Why is Sue Barker leaving?

Barker announced that she was leaving the job as BBC’s Wimbledon presenter in June 2022.

The former tennis star explained she would be retiring after this year’s tournament.

The presenter will officially retire after the men’s final at Wimbledon which takes place July 10.

Speaking about her retirement, Baker said “the time is right”.

"Basically I just feel the time is right. It has been my dream job and I have loved every minute of it, working with so many great colleagues who I am going to miss so much.”

She added: "When I started I never thought I would manage 30 years. I had actually made up my mind to leave in 2017 because the hours were becoming very long and quite challenging.

"That would have been 25 years and seemed a good time, but I am so glad I made the decision to stay on.

"I’m very happy to be leaving with no regrets and on my own terms while I am still on top of the job, it just feels like the right time to go and leave it to others."

Who could be the next Wimbledon presenter?

According to The Sun, Clare Balding, who currently presents the “Today at Wimbledon” highlights show is tipped to be the favourite to replace Barker by Betfair.

Clare Balding is the bookies favourite to take over the top spot (Pic: Getty Images)

There are eight possible presenters mentioned in the Bookies ones to watch list, including former British tennis number one, Tim Henman, US tennis sensation John McEnroe and comedian and TV presenter Paddy McGuiness rumoured to be in the running.

What are the bookies odds?

Betting agencies have released odds for who is predicted to replace Barker as a Wimbledon presenter.

Here are the latest odds from Betfair: