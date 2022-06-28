Only four players have won the men’s singles title at the All England Club over the past two decades and Dunblane’s favourite son is one of them.

Andy Murray fought back from one set down to beat Australian Jamie Duckworth 3-1 in his opening match of the men’s singles at Wimbledon 2022.

The Scot saw off his opponent on Centre Court at the All England club, a venue where he has fond memories of past successes.

Murray, now 35, has twice lifted the famous trophy in a playing career where he has reached 11 Grand Slam finals and won three.

Here is everything you need to know about Andy Murray’s two Wimbledon men’s singles wins and the final which wasn’t meant to be:

2012: Federer vs Murray

Andy Murray first reached the final of the men’s singles event at the All England Club in 2012.

It was a historic moment as it was the first time a British player had reached the men’s singles final in the ‘Open Era’ with the last Brit to make it that far being Fred Perry all the way back in 1936.

However, on hand to spoil the party was the G.O.A.T as Roger Federer triumphed to secure his seventh of eight Wimbledon men’s singles titles.

Murray took the first set 6-4 but the Swiss superstar won the next three 7-5, 6-3 and 6-4 for the victory which equalled the record for most championships - a record that Federer would break five years later.

Despite the disappointment, Murray was able to put it behind him straight away and wouldn’t have to wait long to celebrate at the historic venue.

2013: Murray vs Djokovic

It was 76 years since Fred Perry won the men’s singles title at Wimbledon when Andy Murray finally gave the British supporters something to cheer for on Centre Court.

Murray had to overcome a difficult quarter-final against Spain’s Fernando Verdasco before seeing off Jerzy Janowicz in the semis to reach the showpiece event.

His opponent in the final would be Novak Djokovic who was seeded first for the tournament with Murray second.

It was the first of three consecutive finals for the Serb, who had previously lifted the trophy in 2011 and would go on to have incredible success at the All England Club, but 2013 was all about Andy as he won in straight sets (6-4, 7-5, 6-4) to be crowned champion.

What followed were iconic scenes of Murray collapsing to his knees, overcome with emotion, before celebrating in the stands with his family, friends and supporters.

It was an iconic moment in British sporting history.

2016: Murray vs Raonic

Between 2003 and 2015 the men’s singles final at Wimbledon had only once NOT featured either Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic.

The Serbian had beaten the icon in the past two finals before the 2016 tournament to win his second and third of what currently stands at six titles.

However, Djokovic and Federer were seeded first and third respectively in 2016 and Murray second which meant the early signs pointed towards the Brit challenging one of the two in the final.

That script was torn up first by Sam Querrey who knocked the defending champion out in the third round and then by sixth seed Milos Ranonic who beat Querrey in the quarter-finals and then Federer in the semis.

Murray had to overcome tough opponents like Tomáš Berdych and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga earlier in the tournament to secure his place in the final against the Canadian.