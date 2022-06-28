French Open finalist Coco Gauff will play her first round at Wimbledon later today

The American teenage sensation Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff is playing her first round Wimbledon match later on today against Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

The world’s most famous tennis tournament opened up yesterday with Novak Djokovic beginning his campaign to defend his title successfully after beating Kwon Soon-woo 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4.

British tennis star Emma Raducanu also opened up her Wimbledon 2022 with a strong win against Alison Van Uytvanck, beating the Romanian 6-4 6-4.

Fellow Brit Andy Murray made a return to the court after several months away with a win against Australia’s James Duckworth.

The two went four rounds, but Murray came out on top with a 6-3 6-3 6-4.

As these stars take a well deserved rest from their exploits on the court, it’s now turn for Coco Gauff to have her turn on the grass.

Gauff is currently number 12 in the WTA rankings, her highest ranking to date and will be hoping that she can go one step further than her first Grand Slam final which she achieved at the French Open earlier this year:

When is Coco Gauff’s first Wimbledon match?

Gauff will take to Centre Court at SW19 at 1pm BST today, Tuesday 28 June 2022.

Gauff reached French Open final in 2022

Who is Coco Gauff’s opponent?

Gauff will play the 24-year-old Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

Ruse is currently ranked at number 54 in the WTA rankings, and as previously reached a career high of 54.

In 2021, Ruse won her maiden WTA Tour singles title at the Hamburg European Open after she defeated Andrea Petkovic in the final.

In Grand Slams, Ruse reached the second round of the Australian Open earlier this year and apart from that has only made it to the first round of French Open, Wimbledon and US Open.

What is Coco Gauff’s record?

Gauff first rose to fame in 2021 after reaching the quarter-final at Roland Garros and becoming the youngest American to reach the quarter-final of any Grand Slam since Venus Williams in 1997.

Gauff then went on to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon later in the year and was selected to compete in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The young teenager won her first WTA 1000 title in 2022 at the Qatar Open and later reached her first ever Grand Slam singles final at the French Open defeating Rebecca Marino, Alison Van Uytvanck, Kaia Kanepi, Elise Mertens, Sloane Stephens and Martina Trevisan before ultimately losing to Iga Swiatek in the final.

How to watch Coco Gauff’s first match?

The BBC have all of the live coverage from the tennis tournament, with Sue Barker leading the commentary and presenting.

The match will be available to watch on BBC One or BBC iPlayer for those wishing to stream.

Who else is playing today?

Serena Williams will return to the grass courts of SW19 as she takes on Harmony Tan later today after Rafael Nadal takes on Francisco Cerundolo in the first round on Centre Court.