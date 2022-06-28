Everything you need to know about Wimbledon 2022, ahead of Serena Williams’ first round appearance.

The eyes of the sporting world will be focused on Wimbledon again today, as the calendar’s most famous grass court tennis tournament continues.

A glittering array of stars have descended on SW19 for the renowned competition, with the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and a returning Serena Williams all set to take part.

From a British perspective, the first round got off to a dream start, with wins for with US Open champion Emma Raducanu, two-time Wimbledon winner Andy Murray, and ninth-seed Cameron Norrie.

Elsewhere, the likes of Djokovic, Ons Jabeur and Carlos Alcaraz also progressed to the second round.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about Wimbledon 2022, ahead of an action-packed day two:

When did Wimbledon start?

Wimbledon started on Monday, June 27th, and will conclude on Sunday, July 10th.

What is the schedule for Wimbledon 2022?

The remaining full schedule for this year’s tournament is as follows:

Tue 28 June Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles First Round

When is Serena Williams playing her first round match?

The full order of play for Tuesday can be found on Wimbledon’s own official website, here.

On Centre Court, the action will begin at 1.30pm, with women’s number one seed Iva Swiatek getting his campaign underway against Croatian Jana Fett.

US Open champion Rafael Nadal will follow that match with his first round clash against 22-year-old Argentine Francisco Cerundolo.

To round things off, women’s tennis icon Serena Williams will make her comeback in the final match of the day on Centre Court, as she makes her eagerly anticipated return from injury to take on Harmony Tan, whose world ranking is number 595.

On Court One, last year’s men’s finalist Matteo Berrettini will kick off his campaign against Cristian Garin, followed by the resumption of Heather Watson’s clash against Tamara Korpatsch. Later in the day, Simona Halep is in action, before Stefanos Tsitsipas rounds things off with a match against Alexander Ritschard.

Other notable matches include US Open semi-finalist Cori Gauff’s opening match against Elena-Gabriela Ruse and British hope Dan Evans’ Court 2 clash against Jason Kubler.

The likes of Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart, Ryan Peniston and Jack Draper are also all in action over the course of day two.

The full draw for the second round of this year’s tournament, and all its various competitions, can also be found here.

What is the ticket information for Wimbledon 2022?

As is tradition at SW19, fans will be able to queue for tickets that will permit them entry to matches on the same day.

Last year, the famous queue was closed last year due to Covid restrictions, but will make its return in 2022 - as will resale options.

It is also possible to purchase returned tickets from the All England Club ticket office starting at 3pm.

Many spectators leave early and return their tickets, but their seats remain valid for the rest of the day at a cheaper price.

For tickets purchased on the same day, usually there are around 500 tickets available each for Centre Court, Court One, Court Two, and Court Three.

Other options include a ground pass, which allows general entry from Court Four to Court 19

Ticket prices range from £8 for a ground pass all the way up to £240 for Centre Court tickets.

Unlike recent tournaments, there was no Wimbledon ticket ballot for 2022.

However, those fans who were successful in the 2020 ballot and have accepted the opportunity to retain their ticket will offered entry for the same day and court at this year’s event.

How can I watch Wimbledon 2022?

For those without a ticket, the BBC will be broadcasting extensive coverage of all the action for the entirety of Wimbledon fortnight.

Viewers can watch along throughout the Championships on BBC One, BBC Two, and via the BBC iPlayer from 11am daily.

There will also be up to 18 courts to choose from on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.