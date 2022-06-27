The two time champion returns to the All England Club with a tough fixture to open his 2022 tournament.

Wimbledon 2022 officially gets underway on Monday, June 26 and Andy Murray will be the main attraction of the first day of men’s singles action.

The Scot, who won at the All England Club in 2013 and 2016, will take to Centre Court in the final match of day one’s first round fixtures.

Murray, 35, finds himself in the top half of the bracket along with the likes of world number one Novak Djokovic but will have a long way to go and several difficult opponents to conquer if he is to meet the Serb.

Here is everything you need to know about when, where and against who he will begin his 2022 Wimbledon men’s singles quest:

When is Andy Murray playing?

Andy Murray begins his men’s singles tournament at Wimbledon 2022 in the final match of the opening day’s action.

Centre Court will be the stage on Monday, June 26 with Murray set to start at around 4:45pm (BST).

Who is Andy Murray playing?

Australian Jamie Duckworth will be Andy Murray’s first round opponent at Wimbledon 2022.

The two have played each other twice before with Murray winning both.

Their last meeting was at the 2019 Brisbane International.

Duckworth is currently ranked 221 in the world, with a career high of 185 in February 2020, while Murray entered the tournament ranked 52nd.

Andy Murray first round odds

Murray is the heavy, odds-on favourite to win his first round men’s singles match at Wimbledon 2022.

The two time champion starts at 1/7 while Duckworth is the 7/2 outsider.

Who will Andy Murray face in the second round if he wins?

Any potential route to the men’s singles final at Wimbledon for Murray is likely to go through Djokovic.

The old rivals find themselves in the same half of the bracket with world number two Rafael Nadal in the other half.

If Murray wins his first round match against Duckworth then he will face either French qualifier Enzo Couacaud or 20th ranked John Isner in the second round.

World number 10 Jannik Sinner would be the likely opponent if Murray reaches the third round but it could also be Stan Wawrinka, Daniel Altmaier or Mikael Ymer.

A host of potential fourth round opponents include world number three Casper Ruud and world number five Carlos Alcaraz, with Djokovic likely waiting in the later rounds.

The full bracket for the Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles draw is available at the official tournament website.

Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles outright odds

Novak Djokovic is the pre-tournament favourite to win the men’s singles event at Wimbledon this year.

The Serb starts the competition at 4/5 with Matteo Berrettini the next closest challenger in the market at 11/2 followed by Rafael Nadal at 7/1.

As for Andy Murray, the more optimistic punters can back the Scot at 50/1 to win a third Wimbledon men’s singles title.