Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from his Wimbledon 2022 semi-final against Nick Kyrgios through injury, with Cameron Norrie set to face Novak Djokovic for a place in Sunday’s final

We are approaching the business stage of Wimbledon 2022.

Wimbledon is the third of the four Grand Slam tournaments to be played over the course of the year, with stars gracing the hallowed grass courts at SW19.

It is considered by many to be one of the most prestigious prizes in the sport and is also the oldest of the four major Grand Slam competitions, after its formation in 1877.

There are three players remaining in the men’s draw who will be hoping to achieve glory on Centre Court and despite problems earlier in the competition with empty seats, the final promises to be a huge event.

Nick Kyrgios will be aiming for his first ever Grand Slam title.(Getty Images)

When is the Wimbledon men’s final 2022?

The men’s singles final will take place on Sunday 10 July.

What time will the Wimbledon men’s final 2022 start?

The final is set to start at 2pm (UK time).

How to watch the Wimbledon men’s final 2022

The final for both the men’s and women’s finals will be shown live on BBC One. Coverage for the final will start at 11am.

Wimbledon has been broadcast across multiple BBC platforms throughout the duration of the tournament.

Viewers will also be able to watch the final on smart TVs, the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and through the app.

How to listen to the Wimbledon men’s final 2022

BBC Radio 5 Live offers live commentary for the final from 12pm.

How to watch highlights of Wimbledon men’s final 2022

Today at Wimbledon will provide match analysis and highlights on BBC Two from 10.30pm until 11.30pm. Sue Barker will provide coverage for the event and she has also revealed that this will be her last Wimbledon tournament after 30 years.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia is the currently the defending champion.(Getty Images)

Players left in Wimbledon men’s draw 2022

In the men’s tournament we are now down to just three players in the semi-final as veteran Rafael Nadal was forced to pull out of his game with Nick Kyrgios due to injury.

Nadal, the record 22 time grand slam singles champion, confirmed he had been struggling with abdominal issues. It is the first time since 1931 that a man has pulled out of the oldest Grand Slam tournament before a semi-final or final. This gives a huge opportunity to Australian Nick Kyrgios to win his first ever grand slam.

Elsewhere in today’s semi-final British hopes will rest on Cameron Norrie who will be aiming to cause a huge upset against the reigning champion Novak Djokovic. The game is scheduled to get underway at 1.30pm (UK time).

Cameron Norrie will be hoping to cause an upset against reigning champion Novak Djokovic.(Getty Images)

Who is the favourite to win Wimbledon men’s final 2022?

When it comes to Wimbledon, there are very few players better than the reigning champion Novak Djokovic.

The Serbian has been Wimbledon champion on six occasions and will be looking to reach his fourth final in four years.

Only Roger Federer with 8 titles and Pete Sampras with seven titles have won the Wimbledon title on more occasions.

He is the clear favourite to win back to back Wimbledon titles and his odds are currently at 2/9 with Bet365.

The second favourite for the competition is Nick Kyrgios at 3/1.