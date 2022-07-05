The tennis player recently made the quarter-finals of Wimbledon but will be appearing in court in Australia next month over the assault allegations

Tennis player Nick Kyrgios is due to appear in court over a domestic assault charge.

The athlete, who has been at the centre of controversy since making the Wimbledon quarter-finals, will return home to his native country of Australia after competing in the English competition.

Australian Captial Territory policing confirmed the charge against Kyrgios one day before his quarter-final match against Cristian Garin.

What charge has been brought against Nick Kyrigos?

Kyrgios has been accused of assaulting a former girlfriend.

The incident allegedly took place in Canberra last December.

According to the summons, the tennis player allegedly grabbed his former partner.

A spokesperson for Australian Captial Territory policing said in a statement: “ACT policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT magistrates court on 2 August in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021.”

What has been said about the allegations against Nick Kyrgios?

Kyrgios’ barrister, Jason Moffett, confirmed to the Canberra Times that his client is aware of the allegations for which he will appear in court.

He said: “It’s in the context of a domestic relationship.

“The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously.

“Given the matter is before the court … he doesn’t have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time we’ll issue a media release.”

Wimbledon have not yet commented on the charge brought against the player.

Who is Nick Kyrgios?

Nick Kyrgios is a 27-year-old tennis player from Canberra, Australia.

He is currently ranked at number 13 in the world in the ATP singles rankings, and has won a total of six ATP titles.

This includes the ATP Masters 1000, ATP Masters 500 and the ATP Masters 250.

Krygios has gained a firey reputation on the court, with Tennishead magazine claiming that the athlete has gained more fines for his behaviour during matches than any other player in ATP history.

The tennis player has hit the headlines during the 2022 Wimbledon competition after clashing with the umpire during his match with world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The match was a a shock for fans, with both Kyrgios and Tsitsipas receiving fines of £3,300 and £8,250 respectively.