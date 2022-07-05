The international footballer - in his late 20s - is due to play for his country at the World Cup in Qatar

A Premier League footballer has been arrested on suspicion of rape.

Scotland Yard said a woman in her 20s went to the police on Monday (July 4) to tell them she had been raped.

The international footballer - in his late 20s - is due to play for his country at the World Cup in Qatar, LondonWorld reports.

The player cannot be named for legal reasons and his club have declined to comment.

The Sun reported that he was arrested when six cars swooped on a north London address earlier on Monday.

What the Met Police said

The Met Police said: “It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022.

“On July 4, a man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody where he remains.