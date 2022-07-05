The British star is through to his first ever Grand Slam quarter-final at the All England Club

Cameron Norrie is giving British tennis fans renewed hope with his surge through the men’s singles event at Wimbledon 2022.

The 26-year old has reached a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time in his career at the All England Club and has the opportunity to go even further.

Despite a scare earlier in the tournament the South African born left-hander has recorded dominant victories in three of his four matches which have been won without dropping a set.

Here is everything you need to know about when Norrie’s next match at Wimbledon takes place, who he will be facing and how to watch it on TV:

What time is Norrie’s quarter-final match today?

Cameron Norrie’s quarter-final match at the All England Club will be played today, Tuesday, July 5.

Despite being the only British player left in the competition, Norrie will not play on Centre Court, instead having to settle for a spot on Court 1.

Action on Court 1 gets underway at 1pm BST, with a Ladies’ Singles clash between German pair Tatjana Maria and Jule Niemeier.

As things stand, Norrie, whose match follows immediately after, is estimated to start his match at around 2:15pm. However, this will be dictated by the length of first match, which could last either two or three sets.

Who is Cameron Norrie playing in Wimbledon quarter-final?

Norrie’s opponent in the quarter-finals will be Belgium’s David Goffin.

Although the 31-year old is unseeded, he has knocked out two seeds so far by beating number 31 Sebastian Baez in the second round and number 23 Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 16.

His match with Tiafoe went the distance but Goffin secured a 3-2 win with a 7-5 victory in the final set.

He has also beaten Moldova’s Radu Albot and and France’s Ugo Humbert in the competition so far.

How did Cameron Norrie reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon?

Norrie first had to overcome Pablo Andujar in his opening match and did so by beating the Spaniard 6-0, 7-6 and 6-3 in straight sets.

He survived a scare in the second round against another Spanish player when Jaume Munar took him the distance and lead 2-1 after three sets but Norrie rallied back to win the match 5-3.

His third round match was another straight sets victory as he beat the USA’s Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-1 and 6-0 in dominant fashion.

He faced another American in the Round of 16 but once again was able to win in straight sets as he beat Tommy Paul 6-4, 7-5 and 6-4.

Cameron Norrie tournament odds

Despite his fine form, Norrie is still a long shot to go on and win the Men’s Singles at Wimbledon this year.

He’s is priced at 12/1 which is some way behind defending champion Novak Djokovic at 2/5.

Rafael Nadal is second favourite at 3/1 while Nick Kyrgios is also more favoured than Norrie at 11/2.

Norrie is the favourite to win his quarter-final match with David Goffin and starts at 2/5 while the Belgian is 7/4

How to watch Cameron Norrie’s next match

The BBC have all of the live coverage from the tennis tournament, with Sue Barker leading the commentary and presenting.