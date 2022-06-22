Sue Barker will host the BBC coverage for the last time after 30 years in the job.

The Wimbledon Championships are now only a few days away and Novak Djokovic is in final preparations as he hopes to defend his title and win his 21st Grand Slam.

However, he will face fierce competition from his closest rival Rafael Nadal, who is on track to complete the Calendar Slam after winning the Australian Open and Roland Garros in January and June respectively.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After Ashleigh Barty’s retirement announcement earlier this year, the Ladies Singles’ title will see a new winner in 2022 with Poland’s Iga Swiatek topping the charts to take home the prestigious plate.

Great Britain’s rising star Emma Raducanu will hope to improve her run at her home Grand Slam after reaching the last 16 in the tournament in 2021.

As the tennis stars enjoy their final training sessions ahead of the year’s third Grand Slam, fans will be able to keep up with all the live action as Sue Barker is set to host the BBC’s coverage for the last time after her illustrious 30 years with the company.

Here’s all you need to know about how to watch Wimbledon 2022 and who will be guiding you through the coverage...

How to watch Wimbledon 2022?

The BBC has the exclusive broadcast rights for Wimbledon and will have them until at least 2027. BBC One and BBC Two will be the primary host channels for the tennis championships with BBC iPlayer also offering coverage for those wishing to stream the event.

Additionally, there will be a highlights show on at 8.30pm BST every evening on BBC Two for those wishing to catch a round-up of the day’s events.

Who is hosting the Coverage?

Former tennis player Sue Barker will be leading the way for the BBC at Wimbledon. She has worked with the BBC for 30 years and recently announced that at 66-years-old, she would be retiring from her position.

Barker winning her French Open title in 1976

The former British tennis star won 15 WTA titles as well as one Grand Slam title (French Open) during her singles career and her highest ranking came in 1977 when she reached world number three.

Barker reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 1977.

Her work with the BBC began in 1993 and in 2000, she became the BBC’s main force during the two-week stint at the Wimbledon Championships.

Who will join Sue Barker?

Former England cricket star Isa Guha will welcome fans to the opening of the Wimbledon coverage. Guha has recently become one of the anchors of cricket coverage for the BBC, including their highlights programmes and TMS radio coverage.

Clare Balding will host the highlights shows on BBC Two every evening.

Throughout the day, Guha and Barker are set to be joined by former Grand Slam tennis superstar John McEnroe as well as Caroline Wozniacki and former British number ones Johanna Konta, Tim Henman and Annabel Croft.

Who will commentate at Wimbledon?

At this year’s Championships, the BBC will welcome a whole host of former tennis players to commentate all the action from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

These commentators include: Chris Bradnam, James Burridge, Andrew Castle, Matt Chilton, Kim Clijsters, Andrew Cotter, Kat Downes, Jo Durie, Colin Fleming, Peter Fleming, Paul Hand, John Inverdale, Abigail Johnson, David Law, Nick Lester, John Lloyd, Miles MacLagan, Ronald McIntosh, Alison Mitchell, Nick Mullins, Pete Odgers, Arvind Parmar, Louise Pleming, Simon Reed, Sam Smith, Liz Smylie, Mel South and Andy Stevenson.

Centre Court Centenary

On Sunday 3 July at 1.30pm BST, Sue Barker and Clare Balding will host a special ceremony to mark 100 years of the Centre Court at Church Road.

The pair will take a look back at historic moments from The Championships before the ceremony concludes with a performance from British singer Freya Ridings.

When is Wimbledon 2022?