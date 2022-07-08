Everything you need to know day eleven at Wimbledon 2022 as Cameron Norrie prepares for the biggest game of his tennis career against Novak Djokovic.

The eyes of the sporting world will be focused on Wimbledon again today, as the calendar’s most famous grass court tennis tournament continues.

A glittering array of stars have descended on SW19 for the renowned competition, with the likes of Novak Djokovic and Ons Jabeur aiming for glory.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday’s action saw Jabeur power her way into the Ladies’ Singles final with a win over German Tatjana Maria.

Awaiting her in Saturday’s final will be 23-year-old Elena Rybakina, who knocked out 2019 champion Simona Halep in straight sets to book her place in the Grand Slam finale.

Elsewhere, the big news in men’s tennis was that Rafael Nadal was forced to pull out of the competition due to injury on the eve of his semi-final clash against Nick Kyrgios, who will now have a walk-over into the final to play the winner of Cameron Norrie and Novak Djokovic.

Here is our run-down of the action that lies ahead of day twelve of Wimbledon:

When did Wimbledon start and when will it end?

Wimbledon started on Monday, June 27th, and will conclude on Sunday, July 10th.

What is the schedule for Wimbledon 2022?

The remaining full schedule for this year’s tournament is as follows:

Fri 8 July Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Finals, Ladies’ Doubles Semi-finals, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Wheelchair Singles Semi-finals, Gentlemen’s, Ladies’ & Quad Wheelchair Doubles Semi-finals, Boys’ & Girls’ Singles Semi-finals, Boys’ & Girls’ Doubles Semi-finals, Boys’ and Girls’ 14&U Singles, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Finals, Ladies’ Doubles Semi-finals, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Wheelchair Singles Semi-finals, Gentlemen’s, Ladies’ & Quad Wheelchair Doubles Semi-finals, Boys’ & Girls’ Singles Semi-finals, Boys’ & Girls’ Doubles Semi-finals, Boys’ and Girls’ 14&U Singles, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles) Sat 9 July Ladies’ Singles Final, Gentlemen’s Doubles Final, Ladies’ Wheelchair Singles Final, Gentlemen’s Wheelchair Doubles Final, Quad Wheelchair Singles Semi-finals, Girls’ Singles Final, Girls’ Doubles Final, Boys’ Doubles Final, Boys’ and Girls’ 14&U Singles, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

Ladies’ Singles Final, Gentlemen’s Doubles Final, Ladies’ Wheelchair Singles Final, Gentlemen’s Wheelchair Doubles Final, Quad Wheelchair Singles Semi-finals, Girls’ Singles Final, Girls’ Doubles Final, Boys’ Doubles Final, Boys’ and Girls’ 14&U Singles, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles) Sun 10 July Gentlemen’s Singles Final, Ladies’ Doubles FinalBoys’ Singles Final, Gentlemen’s & Quad Wheelchair Singles Final, Ladies’ & Quad Wheelchair Doubles Final, Boys’ & Girls’ 14&U Singles Finals, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

What is the day twelve order of play?

Today’s action on Centre Court will get underway with a Ladies’ Doubles semi-final match that will see Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko face off against Czech duo Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

This will then be followed by Norrie’s eagerly anticipated match against Djokovic, which will see the pair battle it out for a place in Sunday’s final.

Centre Court’s action for the day will be rounded off by the second Ladies’ Doubles semi-final, as lise Mertens and Shuai Zhang take on Danielle Collins and Desirae Krawczyk.

The full order of play for Friday can be found on Wimbledon’s own official website, here.

What time will the Norrie vs Djokovic matche start?

As the matches at Wimbledon are played back to back, with the second match not starting until the first is finished, and so on, predicting the exact start time is tricky.

However, the Wimbledon website states that Norrie and Djokovic’s encounter won’t take place before 2:30pm.

The match will follow straight after the first Ladies’ Doubles semi-final, and it’s currently estimated to start at 2:45pm - this, of course, will be affected by the length of the preceding match..

What is the ticket information for Wimbledon 2022?

As is tradition at SW19, fans will be able to queue for tickets that will permit them entry to matches on the same day.

Last year, the famous queue was closed last year due to Covid restrictions, but will make its return in 2022 - as will resale options.

It is also possible to purchase returned tickets from the All England Club ticket office starting at 3pm.

Many spectators leave early and return their tickets, but their seats remain valid for the rest of the day at a cheaper price.

For tickets purchased on the same day, usually there are around 500 tickets available each for Centre Court, Court One, Court Two, and Court Three.

Other options include a ground pass, which allows general entry from Court Four to Court 19

Ticket prices range from £8 for a ground pass all the way up to £240 for Centre Court tickets.

Unlike recent tournaments, there was no Wimbledon ticket ballot for 2022.

However, those fans who were successful in the 2020 ballot and have accepted the opportunity to retain their ticket will offered entry for the same day and court at this year’s event.

How can I watch Wimbledon 2022?

For those without a ticket, the BBC will be broadcasting extensive coverage of all the action for the entirety of Wimbledon fortnight.

Viewers can watch along throughout the Championships on BBC One, BBC Two, and via the BBC iPlayer from 11am daily.

There will also be up to 18 courts to choose from on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.