A special one-hour long episode of Emmerdale will air this weekend to mark the soap’s 50th anniversary

The first episode of British soap opera Emmerdale aired on ITV on 16 October 1972 - back then it was called Emmerdale Farm. Originally the show was only intended to run for 26 episodes, but over the last five decades, more than 8,000 episodes have been broadcast - there have been dozens of births, and more than 100 deaths - and it has become one of the UK’s longest running shows.

Emmerdale 50th anniversary

Who stars in the Emmerdale 50th anniversary?

Some iconic characters who previously left the show will return for the anniversary - they include:

Diane Sugden, played by Elizabeth Estensen, who appeared in the show from 1999-2021

Aaron Dingle, played by Danny Miller, who starred in the soap on and off between 2003 and 2021

Tracy Metcalfe, played by Amy Walsh, who first appeared in 2014

Regular cast members who are expected to feature in the special include:

Advertisement

Michael Wildman as Al Chapman

Lawrence Robb as Mackenzie Boyd

Lucy Pargeter as Chas Dingle

Jay Kontzle as Billy Fletcher

Jurell Carter as Nate Robinson

Dominic Brunt as Paddy Kirk

Katherine Blyton as Harriet Finch

Jeff Hordley as Cain Dingle

Zoe Henry as Rhona Goskirk

Fiona Wade as Priya Kotecha

Chris Bisson as Jai Sharma

Lisa Riley as Mandy Dingle

Mark Carnock as Marlon Dingle

Chris Chittell as Eric Pollard

Claire King as Kim Tate

Emma Atkins as Charity Dingle

Emmerdale cast photo

Will any original characters return in the Emmerdale anniversary special?

The only original cast members who are still alive are Frazer Hines, who played Joe Sugden, Gail Harrison, who played Marian Wilks, and Frederick Pyne, who played Matt Skilbeck.

Sugden’s character was killed off in 1995, while the actress playing Marian was switched in 1987, before the character was written out a year later. Matt Skilbeck’s last appearance was in 1989. None of these characters has been confirmed to return in the anniversary special.

Who could die in the Emmerdale special?

Advertisement

Showrunners have not announced who will be killed off in the special episode, though they have confirmed that more than one character will meet their end. The special will see a storm rip through Emmerdale village, causing chaos for the residents.

However, some fans have looked into the typical profile of soap characters who are killed off in specials and deduced that they are more likely to be male, and have been in the soap for at least five years. Therefore, Billy Fletcher, Nate Robinson and Mackenzie Boyd are thought to be most at risk of dying in the special.

Fans are also concerned for Paddy Kirk, who has been played by Dominic Brunt for 25 years. Brunt has recently turned to life behind the camera, directing the horror film Wolf Manor. Brunt said: “If I was to go tomorrow though, I wouldn’t complain because I’ve had 25 amazing years – but long may it continue. I absolutely love that job to pieces. I can’t explain to you what it means to me.”

When is the Emmerdale 50th anniversary on TV?

The 50th anniversary special will air on ITV on Sunday 16 October, 50 years to the day from the very first episode. It will air from 7pm-8pm - unlike the soap’s 40th anniversary the episode will not be broadcast live. The special will be available to watch on the ITV Hub shortly after it first airs. A special documentary, Emmerdale - 50 Unforgettable Years, will air at 6pm before the anniversary.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for the Emmerdale anniversary special?