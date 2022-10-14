High School is an Amazon Freevee coming of age comedy drama series based on the memoir of Canadian pop duo Tegan and Sara

Tegan and Sara Quin are identical twins and an indie pop duo from Canada - the pair both attended the same high school and in 2019 wrote a memoir about coming of age as queer women in the ‘90s. The memoir has been turned into a limited series which is free to stream on Amazon Freevee and the singers are played by a pair of identical twin actors.

Railey and Seazynn Gilliland in High School

Who is in the cast of High School?

Railey Gilliland as Tegan Quin and Seazynn Gilliland as Sara Quin

Tegan and Sara are twins, and are both new girls at high school - the pair have fallen out over the last summer but will rely on each other to get through their school years. The twins find themselves through music and explore their sexuality and identity as they navigate life at a Canadian high school in the ‘90s. The series is a screen debut for both Railey and Tegan who are 21 years old. Neither of them are confirmed to be involved in any upcoming TV or film productions.

Cobie Smulders as Simone Bates

Advertisement

Cobie Smulders plays Simone Bates, the twins mother who is going through a difficult divorce with their father whilst trying to make sure her daughters are coping. Smulders is a Canadian actress best known for playing Robin in the sitcom How I Met Your Mother.

She has also starred as Agent Maria Hill in six Marvel films as well as the shows Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and What If...? - she will reprise the role in Secret Invasion next year. Her other TV roles include playing Ann Coulter in American Crime Story and Dex Parios in crime drama Stumptown.

Kyle Bornheimer and Cobie Smulders in High School

Kyle Bornheimer as Patrick Twiley

Patrick is the twin’s father. Bornheimer is one of the more prolific actor in the series, having starred in Oscar-winning drama Marriage Story, and hit US sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He also appeared in Marvel series Agent Carter, playing Ray Krzeminski, and in comedy shows Broke, and Avenue 5. His other film appearances include The Lovebirds, Onward, and Bachelorette.

Amanda Fix as Maya

Advertisement

Maya is Tegan’s love interest in the series, though Tegan is at first oblivious to the fact that Maya likes her. Fix has previously had roles in the drama films Broken Diamonds and North of Normal, and appeared in one episode of the action adventure series Kung Fu. Fix is due to feature in the music drama Daisy Jones & The Six, out later this year, and sci-fi drama series Orphan Black: Echoes, due out in 2023.

Esther McGregor as Natalie

Natalie is Tegan and Sara’s friend, and she puts the high in high school - often high herself or offering the twins drugs. McGregor is one of Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor’s five children, and you may recognise her from her small role as Tetha Grig in the second episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi. She has also starred in short films The Violet and The Palisades.

Olivia Rouyre as Phoebe

Phoebe is Sara’s love interest in the series - and when the pair start dating Sara’s relationship with her twin deteriorates. Rouyre began a career as a YouTuber in 2016 and she has more than 800,000 subscribers. She has also starred in short films, Scary Story, Righteous Path, and Dead Wonder as well as in one episode of American Horror Stories. She will also star in the upcoming comedy horror film Slotherhouse.

Advertisement

When is High School on Amazon Freevee?