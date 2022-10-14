High School is a coming of age teen drama series on Amazon Freevee based on the memoir of Canadian pop duo Tegan and Sara

Amazon Freevee limited series High School follows two teen twins as they navigate life at a new high school in Canada. The series follows the lives of modern day pop duo Tegan and Sara as they come of age in the ‘90s, experiencing love, heartache, and a difficult home life.

Railey Gilliland as Tegan Quin and Seazynn Gilliland as Sara Quin in High School

What is High School about?

The series follows identical twins, Tegan and Sara as they start at a new school where they don’t have any friends. The two sisters who were once close have grown apart and try to find a way back.

The coming of age drama set in the 1990s sees both girls do their best to survive high school as they get involved in new relationships, experiment with drugs, and find themselves through music.

Is High School based on a book?

Yes, High School is based on the 2019 memoir of the same name by Tegan and Sara Quin, about the pair’s experiences growing up as gay teens in a Canadian high school at the height of rave culture.

Tegan and Sara are now an indie pop duo and queer icons - they formed in 1998 and have been openly gay since they started performing. The pair have released nine studio albums, with a tenth due for release later this month, and were nominated for a Grammy in 2012.

Canadian pop duo Tegan and Sara Quin

The memoir discusses how the twins dealt with academic pressures, coming to terms with their sexuality, and their parents divorce, as well as everyday teen angst about their lives and the future. It is written in alternating chapters by each twin and explores how they both grew up separately, and were affected in different ways by shared experiences.

Who is in the cast of High School?

Railey Gilliland as Tegan Quin

Seazynn Gilliland as Sara Quin

Amanda Fix as Maya

Cobie Smulders as Simone Bates

Esther McGregor as Natalie

Olivia Rouyre as Phoebe

Kyle Bornheimer as Patrick Twiley

Brianne Tju as Ali

Geena Meszaros as Lily

C.J. Valleroy as Evan

When is the release date of High School?

There are eight episodes in the series - the first four were released on Amazon Freevee on Friday 14 October, and are free to watch with ads. Future episodes will be released weekly on Fridays, with the final episode landing on Freevee on 11 November.

Is there a trailer for High School?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

How can you watch Amazon Freevee?

Amazon Freevee is available as a Prime Video channel which you can access through your web browser or on the Amazon Prime app, which is free to download. The app is also available as default or to download on most smart TVs and smartphones. You can access Freevee without paying for an Amazon Prime subscription, but you will need to sign up for a free Amazon account.

Will there be a season 2 of High School?