Cruz Beckham is finally making tracks to kick start his music career by reportedly teaming up with Rita Ora’s award winning writer.

The 17-year-old budding music artist has previously spoken about joining forces with Justin Bieber’s writer Poo Bear but is now making new material with Swedish star Koda in a bid to follow in his mother’s footsteps.

Victoria Beckham became a household name from her part in the girl band Spice Girls and even introduced Cruz to his first recording studio experience at the age of 11.

The youngest son of Posh Spice and ex-England footballer David Beckham has been expected to release new music since his debut in 2016 when he released a Christmas song called If Everyday was Christmas.

Cruz explained that all proceeds made from the festive song were donated to youth charity Make Some Noise on Capital FM.

Sky News reported that he said: “It brings together my two favourite things - singing and Christmas…and it’s amazing to put those together and the money is going to charity.”

Cruz has always found himself drawn to pursuing a career in music despite being selected to play for Arsenal at an early age.

He said on i-D: “I thought I would want to do football and I did that for a bit…[but] I just decided: [music] is exactly what I want to do.”

He continued to explain in the interview that his parents knew he could make music his career after hearing him hitting the high notes in Beyonce’s song ‘Love on Top’.

While Cruz is allegedly teaming up with Rita Ora’s song writer, this is not the first time the youngster has worked with big names.

Victoria Beckham introduced him to music producer Rodney Jenkins, who is behind some of Beyonce, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga’s biggest songs, five years ago.

In addition, the young musician who can now play piano, guitar and drums, found himself singing for a rock band in Miami in August this year.

Wearing a Spice Girls t-shirt, Cruz shared the experience online commenting, “that was fun”.