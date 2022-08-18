Lady Gaga tour 2022: Boston concert, songs, Chromatica Ball setlist, tickets, Fenway Park dates, support act
Lady Gaga is bringing her spectacular Chromatica Ball to Boston
Lady Gaga toured Europe in a swirl of spectacle and splendour last month.
The superstar has now returned to the United States and will be playing a series of huge stadium shows, in some of the most iconic venues.
Lady Gaga recently played shows in Chicago, Toronto and Washington D.C. and her next stop will be Boston.
The Chromatica Ball has been described as a “spectacular show” by critics.
It is her sixth headline tour and it began in Düsseldorf, Germany, on 17 July.
If you are going to the any of her Chromatica Ball shows here is all you need to know:
When and where is Lady Gaga’s show in Bostok?
The Chromatica Ball tour will arrive at Boston tomorrow (19 August).
She will play a show at the famous Fenway Park in the city - home of the Boston Red Sox.
The full address is: 4 Jersey Street, Boston, MA 02215, United States
What is the start and end time?
The concert is scheduled to begin at 7.30pm local time.
What is the setlist?
The setlist for the show in Tottenham on 29 July has been confirmed by Setlist.fm.
It was as follows:
Prelude
- Opening Film (Video introduction)
- Bad Romance
- Just Dance
- Poker Face
Act I
- The Operation(Video interlude)
- Alice
- Replay (Contains elements of Dorian Electra remix version)
- Monster
Act II
- Flowers (video interlude)
- 911(Extended intro; shortened)
- Sour Candy(shortened)
- Telephone
- LoveGame
Act III
- The Birth of Freedom (Video interlude)
- Babylon (Extended)
- Free Woman (Extended outro)
- Born This Way (Piano acoustic into full band)
Act IV
- Tamara (Video interlude)
- Shallow (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper cover) (Extended intro)
- Always Remember Us This Way
- The Edge of Glory (acoustic; shortened)
- 1000 Doves (Live debut; acoustic)
- Fun Tonight (Live debut; piano into full band)
- Enigma (Extended outro)
Finale
- Sonnet (Video interlude)
- Stupid Love (Extended)
- Rain on Me
Encore
- Hold My Hand
Is there a support act?
A support act has not been confirmed for the London shows.
It had been rumoured that Rina Sawayama could be supporting Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball but this has yet to happen.
What have the reviews said?
The Guardian called it: “a spectacular show of high camp and insect cosplay”
iNews gave Chromatica Ball five stars and said: “One of pop’s greatest performers lights up Europe”
The Telegraph also gave it five stars and The Times gave it four stars.
What is concept behind the staging?
In a video on Instagram, Gaga said: “The stage was inspired by brutalist architecture, materials, textures, crudity, transparency.
“A real savage and hard look at yourself, what you’ve been through.
“I wanted to tell a story with abstraction and art, so the show celebrates things that I have always loved like art and fashion and dance and music and technology, poetry, and the way all of those things work together.”
Can you get tickets for MetLife Stadium show?
Tickets for the Lady Gaga concert in New Jersey are still for sale on Ticketmaster’s website.
Starting at $78.50 each for standard tickets - there are resale tickets also available.
Tour dates 2022
- 6 August - Toronto, Canada - Rogers Centre
- 8 August - Washington D.C. - Nationals Park
- 11 August - East Rutherford - MetLife Stadium
- 15 August - Chicago - Wrigley Field
- 19 August - Boston - Fenway Park
- 23 August - Arlington - Globe Life Field
- 26 August - Cumberland - Truist Park
- 28 August - Hershey - Hersheypark Stadium
- 3 September - Tokorozawa, Japan - Belluna Dome
- 4 September - Tokorozawa, Japan - Belluna Dome
- 8 September - San Francisco - Oracle Park
- 10 September - Los Angeles - Dodgers Park
- 13 September - Houston - Minute Maid Park
- 17 September - Miami Gardens - Hard Rock Stadium
Is Lady Gaga in Joker 2?
Lady Gaga has confirmed she will appear alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming sequel to Todd Phillips’s Joker.
The Chromatica singer shared a red and black post to Instagram on Thursday which was accompanied by the film’s scheduled release date.
Joker: Folie a deux, the follow-up to the Academy Award-winning 2019 film, is due to hit cinemas on 4 October 2024.
The post shows a video of Gaga and Phoenix’s shadows joining together while music from an old-fashioned gramophone is heard in the background.