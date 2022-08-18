Lady Gaga is bringing her spectacular Chromatica Ball to Boston

Lady Gaga toured Europe in a swirl of spectacle and splendour last month.

The superstar has now returned to the United States and will be playing a series of huge stadium shows, in some of the most iconic venues.

Lady Gaga recently played shows in Chicago, Toronto and Washington D.C. and her next stop will be Boston.

The Chromatica Ball has been described as a “spectacular show” by critics.

It is her sixth headline tour and it began in Düsseldorf, Germany, on 17 July.

If you are going to the any of her Chromatica Ball shows here is all you need to know:

When and where is Lady Gaga’s show in Bostok?

The Chromatica Ball tour will arrive at Boston tomorrow (19 August).

She will play a show at the famous Fenway Park in the city - home of the Boston Red Sox.

The full address is: 4 Jersey Street, Boston, MA 02215, United States

What is the start and end time?

The concert is scheduled to begin at 7.30pm local time.

What is the setlist?

The setlist for the show in Tottenham on 29 July has been confirmed by Setlist.fm.

It was as follows:

Prelude

Opening Film (Video introduction)

Bad Romance

Just Dance

Poker Face

Act I

The Operation(Video interlude)

Alice

Replay (Contains elements of Dorian Electra remix version)

Monster

Act II

Flowers (video interlude)

911(Extended intro; shortened)

Sour Candy(shortened)

Telephone

LoveGame

Act III

The Birth of Freedom (Video interlude)

Babylon (Extended)

Free Woman (Extended outro)

Born This Way (Piano acoustic into full band)

Act IV

Tamara (Video interlude)

Shallow (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper cover) (Extended intro)

Always Remember Us This Way

The Edge of Glory (acoustic; shortened)

1000 Doves (Live debut; acoustic)

Fun Tonight (Live debut; piano into full band)

Enigma (Extended outro)

Finale

Sonnet (Video interlude)

Stupid Love (Extended)

Rain on Me

Encore

Hold My Hand

Is there a support act?

It had been rumoured that Rina Sawayama could be supporting Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball but this has yet to happen.

What have the reviews said?

The Guardian called it: “a spectacular show of high camp and insect cosplay”

iNews gave Chromatica Ball five stars and said: “One of pop’s greatest performers lights up Europe”

What is concept behind the staging?

In a video on Instagram, Gaga said: “The stage was inspired by brutalist architecture, materials, textures, crudity, transparency.

“A real savage and hard look at yourself, what you’ve been through.

“I wanted to tell a story with abstraction and art, so the show celebrates things that I have always loved like art and fashion and dance and music and technology, poetry, and the way all of those things work together.”

Can you get tickets for MetLife Stadium show?

Tickets for the Lady Gaga concert in New Jersey are still for sale on Ticketmaster’s website.

Starting at $78.50 each for standard tickets - there are resale tickets also available.

Tour dates 2022

6 August - Toronto, Canada - Rogers Centre

8 August - Washington D.C. - Nationals Park

11 August - East Rutherford - MetLife Stadium

15 August - Chicago - Wrigley Field

19 August - Boston - Fenway Park

23 August - Arlington - Globe Life Field

26 August - Cumberland - Truist Park

28 August - Hershey - Hersheypark Stadium

3 September - Tokorozawa, Japan - Belluna Dome

4 September - Tokorozawa, Japan - Belluna Dome

8 September - San Francisco - Oracle Park

10 September - Los Angeles - Dodgers Park

13 September - Houston - Minute Maid Park

17 September - Miami Gardens - Hard Rock Stadium

Is Lady Gaga in Joker 2?

Lady Gaga has confirmed she will appear alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming sequel to Todd Phillips’s Joker.

The Chromatica singer shared a red and black post to Instagram on Thursday which was accompanied by the film’s scheduled release date.

Joker: Folie a deux, the follow-up to the Academy Award-winning 2019 film, is due to hit cinemas on 4 October 2024.