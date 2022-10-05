Coldplay has called off their eight environmentally-friendly shows in Brazil as Chris Martin has a ‘serious lung infection’

Coldplay has announced that they will be postponing their eight concerts scheduled in Brazil because frontman Chris Martin has contracted a “serious lung infection”.

The band, formed in London, released a statement explaining that the shows in Rio de Janeiro and San Paolo due to take place between 11 and 22 October are being rescheduled for 2023 as Chris, 45, needs time to recover.

The Yellow singer’s health condition has come during Coldplay’s worldwide Music of the Spheres tour.

Chris Martin of Coldplay previously played in Sao Paulo, Brazil in 2017 (Pic:Getty)

A post on the Coldplay website explained that Chris is suffering from a “serious lung infection” and has been given “strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three weeks.”

The statement continues: “We are working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days.

Advertisement

“We are so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritise Chris’ health.”

Coldplay features Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Chris Martin and Will Champion (Pic:Getty)

Alongside singer Chris Martin, Coldplay consists of Will Champion, Johnny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Phil Harvey who began their latest worldwide tour in March 2022.

The group said they were “optimistic” that Chris would return to full health after the break before continuing with their shows and told fans expecting to attend in Brazil, they would get a full refund.

Although Coldplay have announced the changes to their Brazil dates with “deep regret”, they are still expecting to play their next 10 shows in Argentina.

Advertisement

Music of the Spheres is a worldwide tour but the band has had to postpone their Brazil gigs (Pic:Getty)

Chris’ illness and postponed gigs are the latest setback for Coldplay on their eco-friendly tour, as the award-winning band was initially worried about whether they would be able to start because of financial worries.

Chris Martin told fan site ColdPlayXtra that they faced massive costs to meet their sustainability measures but were helped by anonymous benefactors.

Chris said: “It became financially stressful, which we hadn’t had before…this was the first time where there was a point where we couldn’t do the tour due to all the money stuff.

Coldplay are performing until July 2023 (Pic:Getty)

“This tour was about trying new things and some of them work and some don’t. We are so lucky that we can survive and sustain losses and that’s ok.”

Advertisement

Music of the Spheres is expected to run until July 2023 and has included eco-friendly aspects such as cutting direct emissions by 50 per cent and using renewable energy to power their shows, after the band voiced concerns about the environmental impact while touring.