Coldplay are passionate about the environment and have bikes at that concerts that audience members can pedal to fuel future shows.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Martin and his band have been implementing many measures to make themselves more environmentally friendly over the past few years.

Coldplay are currently touring and have a long list of initiatives to boost their green power.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have pledged to cut their tours direct emissions by more than 50%, they are planting one tree for every ticket sold and they are powering their shows with almost entirely renewable energy.

Despite all of this, Chris Martin told Metro that he wishes the band had access to a plane powered by milk.

He said: “We’re about halfway where we want to go. A place we are struggling is transport.

Coldplay are continuing their eco-friendly tour.

“That’s where we need help and we need technology to develop so that we can fly in a plane powered by milk or something like that.

“So if anyone is making a milk-based plane…”

Coldplay use a lightweight stage for their performances, which is made from matericals that can be recycled after their tour.

They are also selling 100% compostable wristbands for fans.

Chris has said he would like a plane fuelled by milk to be developed.

The band use 100% biodegradable confetti during their tours and even their pyrotechnics have been modified to be more environmentally friendly, having switched to formulas that have less harmful chemicals.

Coldplay also offers ticket discounts to fans who travel to their shows in a low-carbon method and they are encouraged to bring reusable water bottles to the concerts.

In addition to all of this, the band donates 10% of proceeds to environmental charities such as The Ocean Cleanup and Client Earth.

Chris Martin told BBC 2’s Ken Bruce: “We’ve been working with some amazing brains to see how we can cut down as much of the environmental impact as possible.

“We still have quite a long way to go, but we’ve already come quite a long way.