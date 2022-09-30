The singer hinted about the upcoming tour in a video posted to Instagram which celebrated the band’s 25th anniversary

It looks like the Spice Girls will be heading on tour next year after Mel B suggested a reunion was in the works.

Taking to Instagram, Mel B shared a video which declared “we’re back” and used a hashtag entitled #spicetour23.

It’s led to speculation that the popular nineties girl band will be once again hitting the road.

The band’s last reunion tour was in 2019, however Victoria Beckham did not join in, with fans hoping she will make an appearance this time.

Here’s everything you need to know about whether the Spice Girls are going on tour and what Mel B has said.

The Spice Girls pose on top of a double decker bus to promote their move “Spice World” in 1997 (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

What has Mel B said about a Spice Girls tour?

Mel B took to Instagram to hint about an upcoming Spice Girl tour in 2023.

The singer shared a video which shows a montage of the band playing over the last 25 years alongside the words “we’re back”.

Her caption read: “To ALL our fans get ready for #spiceworld25 yippppeeee its here at long last!!!! Boom#girlpower #foryou #friendshipneverends #spicetour2023”

The band will be celebrating their 25th anniversary and have announced a new 25th anniversary edition of their hit 1997 album “Spiceworld”.

In a statement shared by NME, Spice Girls said: “The ‘Spiceworld’ era was such a fun time for us.

“We’d just had a number one album with Spice, we were travelling all over the world and meeting our amazing fans, we released our second album AND we had our very own movie! Who would’ve thought it? It’s crazy to think that 25 years have passed.”

When is the Spice Girls tour?

There has been no announcement or confirmation yet when the tour will be, however fans noticed that in the post on Instagram, Mel B shared the hashtag “#spicetour2023”.

This has led to growing speculation that the nineties girl band will be performing a reunion tour next year.

Since breaking up in 2000, the Spice Girls have only reunited for two concert tours: Return of the Spice Girls (2007–2008) and Spice World (2019) which saw Victoria Beckham decline to take part.

With November marking the 25th anniversary of their hit album Spiceworld, there is hope amongst fans that all five band members may reunite.

The last time all five members performed together was for the London Olympic Games in 2012 (Pic: Getty Images)

Will the Spice Girls play Glastonbury?

There have been growing rumours that the Spice Girls may be planning to perform at next year’s Glastonbury Festival.

Mel C addressed the rumours on Heart Breakfast on Wednesday 28 September during an interview to talk about her upcoming book “Who I Am: My Story” which documents her journey with depression and an eating disorder whilst being a member of the band.

Reflecting on her novel Mel C said: “I’ve had some tough times and I think I was always scared.

“It took me until 2019 being back on stage with the girls to reflect differently to acknowledge I have an incredible story.

“So much has been written about myself and the other girls. To put it in your own words is really nice, it’s my version of the truth.”

Questions soon turned to rumours that the band, including Victoria Beckham who turned down their 2019 reunion tour, are gearing up to perform on Glastonbury’s iconic Pyramid Stage.

Heart host Amanda Holden asked Mel C if the rumours were, the singer replied: “Glastonbury, I wish, there’s no plans at the moment but let’s all collectively manifest it”.

