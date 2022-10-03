The former football player has had to step in as his son and wife Nicola continue feud with Victoria Beckham

David Beckham allegedly told son Brooklyn “we don’t do this in our family” amid the ongoing family feud following Brooklyn’s marriage to Nicola Peltz.

The former English football player, 47, ‘read the riot’ act as he gave his son a firm warning.

Brooklyn, 23, married his wife Nicola Peltz, 27, in April and the family have continued to make headlines about their ongoing family feud.

Nicola recently addressed the rumours that the family were fighting in an interview with Grazia magazine, where she also addressed the speculations around her wedding dress.

The actress claims that her mother-in-law Victoria, had been “blanking” her attempts to reach her regarding updates on the wedding dress.

This reportedly caused a stir amongst the Beckham household with David left “appalled” at the couple sharing the family’s personal issues.

Brooklyn’s younger brothers Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17, are also said to have been hurt by what was said in the interview.

David Beckham reportedly lost his temper with son Brooklyn following the interview and pulled him aside for a talk.

A source told The Daily Mail: “I don’t think David has ever lost his temper with Brooklyn or had cause to talk to him harshly, but that has now finally happened.

“He had it out with him and told him: ‘We don’t do this in our family – and you know that we don’t do this in our family.

“What happens next is up to you, but we are done with the drama.”

The interview with Grazia reportedly came as a shock to the Beckham family, with David left hurt after always praising his son.

It has been said that the Beckhams have privately compared their situation to the Royal Family, likening their feud to Prince WIlliam and Prince Harry with blame attached to the American wives.