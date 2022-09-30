Chloe Grace Moretz has body dysmorphia after being likened to Family Guy character ‘Legs go all the way up Griffin’

Chloe Grace Moretz has admitted a cruel meme that went viral on social media left her feeling anxious about being photographed.

The actress, 25 from Los Angeles, went viral in 2016 after an image showing her carrying a pizza box was altered to look like an image of a Family Guy character with a short torso and long legs.

The altered photo of Chloe and the image of the Family Guy character ‘Legs go all the way up Griffin’, were put together side by side across social media platforms.

“I just remember sitting there and thinking, ‘My body is being used as a joke and it’s something that I can’t change about who I am, and it is being posted all over Instagram’,” Chloe told Hunger magazine.

Chloe Grace Moretz (Getty Images)

The actress, who says she became a “recluse” due to the trolling continued, saying: “I brought it up with someone and they were like, “Oh, shut the f*** up, it’s funny.”

Advertisement

Despite having been on screen since the age of seven, Chloe said she hid away and it was made easier because of the pandemic.

The Kick-Ass star said she was “kind of sad” and developed body dysmorphia. She would put on a mask and hoodie to able to do normal things like go to a concert.

Chloe Grace Moretz (Getty Images)

Chloe, who has over 21million Instagram followers, added that the last two years have been transformative and she is no longer the same person.

Advertisement

She has just finished filming The Peripheral in London, which premieres on 21st October on Amazon Prime.

The actress is best know for her breakout role in the 2010 film Kick-Ass, where she plays superhero ‘Hit-Girl’ alongside Nicolas Cage and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.