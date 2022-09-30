The offer is only valid for one week at Morrisons petrol stations

Morrisons is offering 5p off every litre of fuel until next week to help shoppers save money.

The supermarket has said the deal will be available to all customers who spend £40 in store between 29 September and 9 October.

Shoppers will be given a coupon allowing them to save 5p on every litre of fuel purchased.

The coupon is redeemable at all 339 Morrisons petrol stations across the UK and customers have until 16 October to spend the money.

The required £40 customer spend excludes the following items:

Fuel

Tobacco

Lottery products

Morrisons Café

Gift vouchers and cards

Infant/formula milk

Cash back

Dry cleaning

Fireworks

Online games and instant tickets

Photo printing

Saver stamps and postage Stamps

‘Top-up’ mobile phone cards

Delivery charges/pass

Garden centre and Pharmacy (where applicable)

Rachel Eyre, Chief Customer & Marketing Officer at Morrisons, said: "Fuel prices are one of the biggest expenses people across the UK are facing as the cost of living increases.

“We want to help our customers save money wherever we can and hope this offer can help make budgets go a little further.”

Lower prices on 150 products

The fuel deal comes after Morrisons cut the prices on 150 of its more popular products this week in a bid to make customers’ money go further.

The supermarket said the lower prices cover nearly 6% of its total volume sales and offer shoppers an average saving of 14% per product.

The reduced price covers a range of kitchen cupboard staples and meat products, including chicken breasts, mince, chopped tomatoes, baked beans, plus everyday essentials such as bread and toilet rolls.

Shoppers can also make savings on fruit and vegetables, and freezer foods including fish fingers, chips and pizzas.

Key deals from the price cut include the following items:

Morrisons steak mince 5% fat 500g - was £3.69 now £2.89

Morrisons chicken breast fillets 1kg - was £6.75 now £6.09

Morrisons salad peppers 3pk - was £1.49 now £1.25

Morrisons carrots 1kg - was £0.55 now £0.45

Morrisons onions 1kg - was £1.15 now £0.65

Morrisons toastie white loaf 800g - was £0.85 now £0.79

Morrisons salted british butter 250g - was £2.15 now £1.99

Morrisons thin cheese pizza 314g - was £0.99 now £0.69

Morrisons original thick bleach 2l - was £1.35 now £0.95

Morrisons baked beans 410g - was £0.49 now £0.39

Morrisons chopped tomatoes 400g - was £0.49 now £0.39

Morrisons long grain rice 1kg - was £1.49 now £0.95

David Potts, chief executive at Morrisons, said: “The cost of living crisis continues to place an enormous financial burden on our customers and we want to play our part in helping them when it comes to the cost of grocery shopping.