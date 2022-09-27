Morrisons has reduced the price of many cupboard staples such as bread, toilet roll, meat, fruit, and freezer items

Morrisons is cutting prices on 150 of its most purchased products to help make customers’ money go further amid the cost of living crisis.

The reduced price covers an array of kitchen cupboard staples and meat products, including chicken breasts, mince, chopped tomatoes, baked beans, plus everyday essentials such as bread and toilet rolls.

Morrisons is reducing the prices on 150 of its most popular products to help make customers’ money go further (Photo: Getty Images)

Shoppers can also save cash on fruit and vegetables, as well as freezer foods including fish fingers, chips and pizzas. Cuts have also been made to some of Morrisons entry level products within its Savers and Wonky ranges.

Additionally, the supermarket has added a ‘More Ways to Save’ section to its website, so customers can see the latest offers available across big brands and multi-save deals.

Morrisons says the lower prices cover nearly 6% of its total volume sales and offer customers an average saving of 14%.

David Potts, Chief Executive, Morrisons said: “The cost of living crisis continues to place an enormous financial burden on our customers and we want to play our part in helping them when it comes to the cost of grocery shopping.

“These price cuts are on the products they buy day in and day out and will have a noticeable impact on their budgets and demonstrate our commitment to offering the best possible value.”

Shoppers can save cash on meat, fruit, veg and freezer foods (Photo: Getty Images)

Which products have reduced in price?

Morrisons has confirmed it is reducing the prices on 150 of its most popular products. Key deals from the price cut include the following items:

Morrisons steak mince 5% fat 500g - was £3.69 now £2.89

Morrisons chicken breast fillets 1kg - was £6.75 now £6.09

Morrisons salad peppers 3pk - was £1.49 now £1.25

Morrisons carrots 1kg - was £0.55 now £0.45

Morrisons onions 1kg - was £1.15 now £0.65

Morrisons toastie white loaf 800g - was £0.85 now £0.79

Morrisons salted british butter 250g - was £2.15 now £1.99

Morrisons thin cheese pizza 314g - was £0.99 now £0.69

Morrisons original thick bleach 2l - was £1.35 now £0.95

Morrisons baked beans 410g - was £0.49 now £0.39

Morrisons chopped tomatoes 400g - was £0.49 now £0.39

Morrisons long grain rice 1kg - was £1.49 now £0.95

Can I get cheaper food elsewhere?

Shoppers still should shop elsewhere for cheap food deals as other supermarkets may offer a better price on some products.

Morrisons has cut the price of 1kg of carrots from 55p to 45p, but shoppers can currently get the same size bag of carrots for 29p from Aldi, according to the Mirror.

An 800g loaf of white bread has been reduced from 85p to 79p at Morrisons, but in Aldi an 800g loaf costs just 69p.