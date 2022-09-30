Kim Kardashian confronts Khloe about her slim figure in season two of The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian admits to Khloe that their family are concerned about her weight loss amid the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal in the latest season of The Kardashians on Hulu.

The reality TV star, 41, confronts her sister, 38, while explaining that Kylie, 25, and Kendall, 26, have texted her their concerns.

The sisters are seen dressed in black and lying on a bed as Kim says to khloe “you look very skinny” then asks if she is ok.

“It’s a lot but I just like to isolate and deal with things on my own,” Khloe replies.

Khloe’s weight has dropped since her relationship with NBA player Tristan Thompson, 31, was rocked by a series of cheating scandals.

Documents leaked online in January 2022 proved Tristan to be the father of Maralee Nichols’s newborn son.

Kim is seen in the second episode of season two, saying: “I mean the fact that the two of you got engaged and didn’t even tell any of us..”

The mother-of-four didn’t provide a timeline for the confession which also shocked producers, however reports claim Khloe rejected Tristan’s proposal in 2019.

Khloe tells Kim that she didn’t feel comfortable accepting Tristan’s marriage proposal at the time.

“I’m not excited to tell my family,” Khloe adds.

The couple re-visited the idea in February 2021, which is when Khloe accepted.

The proposal took place just weeks before the news broke that Tristan had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

Khloe and Tristan first sparked rumours that they were dating after leaving an LA nightclub together in August 2016. They went on to make their first public appearance together as a couple at Flo Rida’s birthday party in September that year.

Khloe announced that she was pregnant with their first child in December 2017. The reality TV star, whose daughter True is now age four, welcomed a baby boy via surrogate in August 2022.

She has had an on-off relationship with Tristan over the years, with claims he was spotted kissing other women in 2018 and kissed Jordyn Woods in 2019.