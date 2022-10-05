Ferne McCann is yet to publicly comment on the voice note and has contacted the police

The Instagram account leaking voice notes, allegedly involving Ferne McCann, has returned to the social media platform.

The account named @lucymay195 was deactivated or deleted earlier this week, but the anonymous user has since returned to Instagram under the new handle @ladywhistledown19 in reference to Netflix’s Bridgerton character.

Posting to their Instagram Stories on 4 October, they shared a quote from Bridgerton, which read: "Dear Reader, If there is a scandal, I shall uncover it - Lady Whistledown."

The Instagram account recently leaked voice recordings that allegedly show Ferne McCann calling Sam Faiers a “fat c***” and “narcissistic b****” after the birth of her third child.

Another post, which is allegedly Ferne McCann’s voice, appears to show the TV personality taking a swipe at Billie Faiers’ choice of name for her son, who has the same name as Ferne’s jailed ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins.

Arthur Collins is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after he was found guilty of injuring 14 people in an acid attack at a London nightclub in 2017.

In Another recording, the voice is heard saying: "Her thighs are so big, and I looked really skinny today."

Ferne is yet to publicly comment and has not confirmed whether the voice in the clips is hers.

Ferne McCann has contacted the police over the incident. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

She reportedly got in touch with police over the weekend as she aims to find out who is behind the account.

Essex Police released a statement on Sunday morning which read: “We are investigating a report of malicious communication which was made to us in Brentwood on Thursday 29 September.

“We have spoken to the victim, a woman aged in her 30s, and our enquiries are ongoing.”

Sam and Ferne’s friendship stretches years after they first met while starring in The Only Way is Essex in 2010.

Sam Faiers attends the ITV Palooza 2019 at the Royal Festival Hall (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The pair have clashed in the past but put their differences aside for Sam’s sister and Fern’s best friend Bille’s,32, hen party in 2018.

Following the recent drama, Sam has unfollowed Ferne on Instagram.

