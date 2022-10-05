George Roberts from Channel 4’s reality series Married at First Sight has been arrested following ‘emotional abuse’ claims

George

George Roberts has been arrested following claims of “emotional abuse” from three previous girlfriends.

The Married At First Sight star has denied accusations from three ex-girlfriends, who’ve claim he was “emotionally abusive” and used coercive behaviour.

However, a spokesperson for The Met Police told The Mirror: “A 40-year-old man was arrested by Met officers in Worcestershire on Thursday, 29 September on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour.

George Roberts was partnered with April Banbury during Married at First Sight

“He was taken to a Worcestershire police station and subsequently bailed to return pending further enquiries.

“This follows an allegation of controlling and coercive behaviour and harassment reported to the Met on Monday 26 September.”

Advertisement

Roberts made his first appearance on Channel 4 reality show Married At First Sight at the end of August, where he married a stranger on television.

April Banbury, who is a former Miss Great Britain, hit it off with Roberts instantly when they met at the altar.

It has been reported that the reality star was allowed to marry Banbury despite three exes making allegations to the police of emotional abuse.

The women have claimed makers of the E4 show ignored alerts over the behaviour of Roberts before putting him on the programme.

Advertisement

They claim to have warned programme makers after seeing him in trailers for the latest series of Married at first sight, but say they were ignored.

One of George Roberts’ exes told The Sun: “I’m so shocked to see he has been given a platform on a TV show.

George Roberts has been accused by three women of ‘emotional abuse'

“I messaged Married at First Sight. I said I reported him to the police.

"They asked for additional information which I gave and I never heard anything further.”

The three women all reportedly dated Roberts after his divorce from his first wife, and each have separately claimied that he ‘love-bombed’ them.

Advertisement

The women claim they were showered with affection and gifts before his behaviour turned “coercive and controlling.”

The father-of-four has been appearing on the latest series of Married at First Sight, which is halfway through the season on Channel 4’s E4.

Two weeks ago, April Banbury took to Instagram to hint that the couple had already separated after a rocky appearance on the show.

The wedding dress designer took to her Instagram stories to spill the beans, telling her followers: "The traumas that have been brought on from this show have made me re-evaluate things.

"I really have and I’m not ashamed to admit this, I have been seeing a therapist ever since.

Advertisement