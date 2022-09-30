Voice notes were leaked which claim that Ferne McCann called former friend Sam Faiers a “fat c***”

Ferne McCann has been accused of take a swipe at Billie Faiers over the name of her son in a new voice note that has been leaked on social media.

The former TOWIE star, 32, appears to be critical of Billie’s son Arthur in a new voice recording, where she alledgely says it’s “weird” that the five-year-old has the same name as her ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins, who is currently serving a 20-year jail sentence.

The claim comes in the wake of a voice note scandal which involved a viral recording where Ferne allegedly called Billie’s sister Sam, 31, a “narcissistic bi***” after the birth of her third child.

Ferne McCann is in the centre of controversy as damning voice notes have been leaked (Pic:Getty)

The new audio is the third of 36 according to the anonymous social media account that is responsible for posting the ongoing feud.

While the voice on the preliminary note has not been confirmed to be former TOWIE star Ferne McCann, another audio recording has been posted to Instagram in which the 32-year-old takes a swipe at Billie.

Ferne allegedly says: “It feels so weird saying ‘Arthur’, I can’t believe it, it’s like me having a little boy and calling him Greg…”

Ferne McCann with former friend Billie Faiers and her children (Pic:Getty)

Television personality Billie Faiers, 32, and husband Greg Shepherd are parents to eight-year-old Nelly and Arthur, and are currently expecting a third child.

An insider told The Sun that Ferne and Billie had spoken about the “fat c***” voice note leak.

They said: “Ferne and Billie had a phone call, Billie spoke to Ferne about the voice notes which she denies, and Ferne has accused Sam of getting the wrong end of the stick and twisting things.”

Ferne McCann and her daughter Sunday in the eighth series of First Time Mum, which will air on ITVBe on 4 May 2022.

In light of the audio clips centring around the three ladies pregnancies, one must note that Ferne has a child named Sunday, age four, who she shares with jailed ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins.

Scaffolder and entrepreneur Arthur went through an on and off again relationship for a couple of years with Ferne McCann after the couple were first spotted together in June 2016.

Ferne was pregnant when ex-boyfriend Arthur was arrested (Pic:Getty)

Arthur was found guilty of a traumatising acid attack in London nightclub, Mangle during Easter weekend in April 2017 where 14 people were harmed.

Arthur was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his actions following a trial at Wood Green Crown Court.

As Arthur’s trial took place, Ferne, who was pregnant at the time with their child, released a statement and spoke on This Morning to confirm she was expecting his child but that they were no longer together.