Fern McCann has allegedly sent a series of voice recordings about Sam Faiers which leaked on social media

Ferne McCann has been accused of calling Sam Faiers a “narcissistic b****” in a shocking voice recording which was leaked online on Wednesaday.

The 32-year-old, from Essex, alledgedly fat shamed the first time mum calling Sam a “fat c*** with big thighs in another leaked audio clip.

She continued speaking about Sam, 31, also from Essex, saying: “Sort of girl that she is, she’s just a narcissistic b****, she honestly won’t care.”

Fern McCann (Getty Images)

In another message, Ferne appears to say: ”It’s an exact copy. It’s just so s*** on people who have worked so hard. Because she’s got a big following, it’s just ridiculous.”

The shocking clips were allegedly sent from Fern to a friend on What’s App in June.

Advertisement

Sam’s mum, Suzie Wells,53, took to her Instagram stories to share the clip and a statement to her 287,000 followers.

Suzie said: “So after a few days of hurt, I can no longer sit back and say nothing.

Sam Faiers (Getty Images)

“The vile voice note has been circulating social media, and now press articles are calling it a ‘feud’, which it is not.

“This has come as a complete shock to myself and my family. Ferne has always been a very close family friend to all of us for over the past 20 years.

Advertisement

“It appears this voice note was sent just weeks after Samantha gave birth back in May. Since this voice note has surfaced more has been sent – very upsetting nasty things.

“We are as shocked as you are! Nobody should ever speak about their friends like this ever!

“My girls are my absolute everything and I’ll do anything to protect them. I don’t have anything else to say on the matter.”

Suzie and Sam have since unfollowed Fern on Instagram.

Sam Faiers and Billie Shepard (Getty Images)

This may not come as a shock to everyone as the ex-TOWIE stars have fallen out in the past. After leaving The Only Way Is Essex, Sam went on to have success with her own ITV show The Mummy Diaries.

Advertisement

Sam fell out with Fern when she started her own spin-off series, First-time mum. In an interview with Digital Spy Fern told the publication: "I never understood why she was unhappy”.

The two seemed to have put their differences aside for Sam’s sister and Fern’s best friend Bille’s,32, hen party in 2018.