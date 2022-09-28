The television presenter has been suffering from chronic back pain for the past 18 months

Eamonn Holmes has been forced to take a break from his GB news show as he undergoes back surgery.

The 62-year-old television presenter, who is married to Loose Women star Ruth Langsford, has been battling chronic back pain after a dislocated pelvis led to three slipped discs.

Eamonn is scheduled to have the operation today (Wednesday 28 September) and said he was “praying” that it works.

The procedure will involve cutting Eamonn’s sciatic nerves to relieve pressure in his back.

"I pray that God will guide my surgeon’s hand this week and help me get back to the man I used to be... I want my back fixed and my life back," he told the Express .

Eamonn added: "It’s an operation that carries a 20 per cent risk of going wrong, but such is the pain and restrictions that I have been suffering for the past 18 months, I’ve decided it is a risk I am willing to take.

“In fact, it’s a risk I want to take because, at this moment in time, nothing could seem worse than the constant pain that runs through my lower back and legs."

He announced his departure from his long-standing role on This Morning in November 2021 and now co-presents Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel on GB News.

The Northern Irish broadcaster, who co-hosted ITV’s This Morning with his wife Ruth for 15 years, told fans he does not know when he will return to his presenting role at GB News.

Earlier this year, Eamonn was taken to hospital after struggling with the painful condition and has been seeing a physiotherapist on a regular basis.

He has been open about his condition and recently reached out to fans who are going through the same thing.

