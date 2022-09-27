Andre defended the 34-year-old reality star’s new relationship with an 18-year-old and drew similarities to his relationship with wife Emily

Peter Andre, 48, has spoken out in defence of reality star James Argent’s new relationship which has a 16-year age gap.

Andre, who lives in Harrow, has his own age gap relationship with wife Emily, who is 15 years younger than the singer.

The former TOWIE star, James Argent was recently photographed kissing 18-year-old actress Stella Turian.

Peter Andre has drawn from his own relationship with wife Emily as he defends James Argent’s new age gap relationship

The couple have been seen on a romantic holiday in Marbella, which has caused some raised eyebrows due to their 16-year age gap.

But jumping to his defence was Peter Andre who said he was “happy” to see the reality star was in a new relationship in his New! Magazine column.

Advertisement

Andre shared that "age is a different thing to different people,” as he shared thoughts on the blossoming relationship.

The TOWIE star is dating a younger woman.

Andre said he “never felt” the age gap between him and his wife Emily (33).

Peter said: “On paper things can look a certain way but I think it depends how you are with the person.I don’t think I’ve ever felt an age gap between us and when you see us together you wouldn’t feel there is.

"Next year I’ll be 50 but I’m going to be a young 50 so I’m not worrying about that.”

Advertisement

Peter Andre also shared that he has “a lot of time” for James Argent, adding: “There has been a lot of talk about the fact there is a 16-year age gap between them as Arg is 34 and Stella is 18, This is actually the same gap as me and Emily.

Peter Andre and his wife Emily Macdonagh during the annual Not Forgotten Association Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 23, 2016

“I can’t comment on anyone else’s age differences, but I know at the start of our relationship a lot was said, but now I’m in my 40s and Emily is in her 30s no one ever says anything.”

The singer began dating Emily in 2012 and married his now wife just three years later.

Peter Andre and Emily now have two children together, Amelia (eight) and Theo (five).

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker defended his friend just days after it was revealed that James Argent was “smitten” with his new girlfriend.

Advertisement

Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh attend the 'Thomas The Tank Engine' Premiere at Vue West End on July 7, 2018

The Italian actress (18) found love with the former reality star just three months ago in Mykonos, when they both attended a friend’s wedding.

Sources close to the couple told the Mail Online that it was “love at first sight” for James, who is “determined” to make the relationship work.

The source told the Mail Online: “James and Stella are in love, they fell for each other the moment they met and have spent as much time together as possible since.

“This is a big deal for James – he hasn’t been in a relationship for years because he’s been working on himself and finally now, he’s ready to share his life with someone.